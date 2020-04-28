Suriya Slams Trolls and Comes Out in Support of Wife Jyothika Over Her Controversial Speech to Donate for Hospitals and Schools (View Tweet)

Suriya and Jyothika (Photo Credits: Insta)

Internet is a tricky place and the latest South star to feel the heat online was actress, Jyothika. If you are the one who is not aware, let us bring to your light that over the past week, Jythoika was bashed on social media as she highlighted the need to donate for schools and hospitals as we do for temples. This comparison did not go down well with a few and she was slammed for his speech at a recent award show. Well now, Jyothika's husband Suriya has come to her rescue and issued a long statement supporting his betterhalf. Superstar Suriya Shares a Smiling Selfie with Wife Jyothika (See Pic).

Suriya in his letter on the micro-blogging site stated that hospitals and schools should be maintained just like temples are. “A comment made by my wife Jyothika at an award function long ago has been doing the rounds online and has led to debates as well. Jyothika has put forth the thought that as temples are held in high regard, schools and hospitals should be maintained in the same regard. Some people have been offended by this and equated it to a crime,” Suriya said. Ponmagal Vandhal Poster: Jyothika-Suriya Fans Get Treated With a Brand New Still On Tamil New Year!

He added, “Such thoughts have also been espoused by spiritual leaders like Vivekanandha. Serving people is like serving God, and this is a belief that has been held in our society for a long time, even by people like Thirumoolar. But those who don’t follow these writings or learning, won’t even try to understand this.”

