Naga Chaitanya's next release finally gets a title on father Nagarjuna's birthday. The big announcement was made by director Vikram K Kumar on his social media account and NC fans have been going berserk ever since. Titled 'Thank You' the film will be produced by ace producer Dil Raju and no, Nagarjuna won't be collaborating with his son on this. While additional details and the rest of the cast members are yet to be announced, we can assure you that this project will be special to this Venky Mama actor on so many levels. Love Story Lyrical Video Song Ay Pilla: Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya's Chemistry Looks Pretty In This Beautifully Composed Track.

"Very happy birthday dearest @iamnagarjuna Thank you for everything #ThankYouTheMovie My next directorial venture with @chay_akkineni produced by #DilRaju #Shirish #HarshithReddy #NC20 @BvsRavi #HBDKingNagarjun," tweeted National Award-winning director Vikram K Kumar. The makers are still hunting for the film's leading lady and an announcement of which will be followed shortly. Naga Chaitanya to Romance Rashmika Mandanna in Parasuram’s Next?

Check Out the Announcement

Naga Chaitanya is also looking forward to his next release, Love Story with Sai Pallavi. Talking about the project, director Sekhar Kammula in his previous interaction said, “It’s a love story of a boy and girl who move to the city from their village to pursue their dreams.” The movie will also have Naga Chaitanya speaking the Telangana dialect

