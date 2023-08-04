Ek Villain Returns actress Tara Sutaria made a rather starry debut in Bollywood. Well, marking a debut with a Karan Johar movie is not an easy feat but she managed and how! While she was earlier eyeing Hollywood, she eventually decided to mark her way into Bollywood first. Tara's charming persona made her an instant hit with the audiences and it's only a matter of time until she becomes the ultimate favourite. And while you may take time, we are already head over heels in love with her. Fashion Faceoff: Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria or Samantha Ruth Prabhu - Who Nailed this Look Better?

One look at Tara's Instagram account and you are convinced that she's someone whom millennials will adore as much as Gen Z. She has a good figure to flaunt and she does it to the fullest. With her toned midriff, it's only delightful to see when she steps out in crop tops or bralettes, having ample scope to flaunt them. Earlier we discussed how Jawan actress Sanya Malhotra loves flaunting her midriff and today, we are highlighting Tara's obsession with it. It's a no-brainer that Tara's workout regime would be tedious for it's clearly showing the desired results. Don't believe us? Well, then check out some of her hottest Instagram clicks flaunting that toned midriff of hers. Fashion Faceoff: Tara Sutaria or Khushi Kapoor, Who Wore This Corset Dress Better?

Hot Hot Hot!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)

Can't Take Our Eyes Off!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)

Hot in CK!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)

She Nails Ethnic So Well

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)

Biker Babe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)

Sun, Sand and Sexy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)

Mirror Mirror on the Wall, Who's the Sexiest of 'em All?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)

So, are you still drooling? We know we are!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 04, 2023 01:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).