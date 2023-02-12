The controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16 will be airing its final episode on Sunday with a star-studded grand finale. Contestant Priyanka Choudhary is making waves on Twitter with fans talking about her win. The hashtag 'Jeet Ke Aana Priyanka' is currently trending on the micro blogging site with over 239,000 tweets in her favour. Bigg Boss 16: Finalist Shalin Bhanot Turns Down Rohit Shetty's Offer For Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Currently, the top 5 competing for the winner's trophy include Shiv, Priyanka, Archana Gautam and Shalin Bhanot. The finale will be held on Saturday and will be hosted by Salman Khan. However, before the winner is announced in the show, a dance-off between rivals Priyanka and Shiv Thakare will be seen. Bigg Boss 16 Winner: From Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare to MC Stan - Ranking the 5 Finalists Who Have the Best Chance To Emerge Champion!

Best wishes from my side " Boss Lady " JEET KE AANA PRIYANKA pic.twitter.com/hAadaGBaj9 — Arshi Khan (@Arshikofficial_) February 12, 2023

The Only Contestant Who Got Supported by Two GOAT winners !! New 🐐 Winner Loading •••• JEET KE AANA PRIYANKA pic.twitter.com/E4uaAOiDfX — ꜱ 𝐂 ᴏ ᴜ ᴛ 🇮🇳 (@Dlptweets_) February 12, 2023

A promo shared by the channel Colors on Instagram gives a sneak-peek into the grand finale performance between Priyanka and Shiv. In the clip, the two will be seen performing a dance on the number "Dhan Te Nan 2.0" from the film Kuttey.

