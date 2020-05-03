Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’s Vibhuti Aka Aasif Shaikh on How He Delivers Even the Hard-Hitting Dialogues in a Comical Way

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’s Vibhuti Aka Aasif Shaikh (Photo Credits: IANS)

Actor Aasif Shaikh can give a comical twist to any scene because, as he says, comedy comes naturally to him. "Comedy comes naturally to me. Even if there is a serious scene with some hard-hitting dialogues, I can perform it in the most comical way," said the actor, who has a theatre background and years of experience in the entertainment industry. He points out comedy is a very specialised genre. Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’s Saumya Tandon Collaborates with a 15-Year Old to Raise Funds for COVID-19 Warriors.

"It is very interesting and at the same time challenging as you have keep updating your acts, so that they do not appear monotonous. I have been playing the role of Vibhuti in &TV's 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain' for five years and I keep on experimenting with my looks, dialogues, etc. to engage with the audience. This is how I raise the bar for myself," he shared. Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Actor Rohitashv Gour Recalls His Journey as a Theatre Artiste.

Aasif follows international comedians and trends on social media to keep himself updated.