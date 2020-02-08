Bigg Boss 13 Day 130 Highlights: Sidharth Shukla Saves Paras Chhabra, Leaves Shehnaaz Gill and Arti Singh Hurt

We are just a few days away from the Bigg Boss 13 finale and the remaining contestants in the house so far are Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra, Arti Singh, Mahira Sharma and Shehnaaz Gill. Rashami Desai was the last contestant to join Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz in the elite club and be declared safe. In today's episode of Bigg Boss, the next immunity task takes place where (from what we see in promos), the elite club members have to pick and save one contestant out of the four unsafe ones - Paras, Mahira, Arti, Shehnaaz. Asim comes up with Arti's name, Rashami goes with Shehnaaz and Sid picks Paras' name. And chaos prevails in and after the task. Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Confronts Sidharth Shukla for Not Saving Arti Singh in the Immunity Task and He Has a Point!
Bigg Boss 13 Day 130 Highlights
- Shehnaaz, Sidharth and Paras, Mahira have a little bit of mild argument just before the immunity task.
- Asim, Sid and Rashami discussing whom to save in the immunity task with Asim reveal he doesn't want either of Mahir or Paras to be safe.
- Sidharth Shukla is firm with his stand to save Paras Chhabra to settle the score by returning the favour from the previous chess task while Asim wants either of Shehnaaz and Arti to be safe
- On the other hand, Paras and Mahira are sure none of Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla would pick their name.
- , Sidharth Shukla wins the immunity task and Paras breaks down in tears as he gets to see the unexpected sporting spirit of Sid.
- Asim confronts Sid and warns him that he will pick the keys during the task at any cost and he does what he says he ran shoulder to shoulder to Sid colliding with him but winning the key and the immunity task.
- Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz get in yet another heated argument with Sid replying he doesn't want to stretch things as this is the last week but as usual, Sid couldn't control his aggressive nature and the war of abuse begins this time in the context of not saving Arti and Shehnaaz.
- Asim Riaz calls Sidharth Shukla a 'piece of shit', says you think you are using Shehnaaz and Arti, 'no way they are using you'
- Shehnaaz Gill retaliates to Asim's claims, says 'I am not using anyone, it is the viewers that will decide whether ill win or lose.
- Shehnaaz Gill and Asim Riaz engage in a long argument to which Gill Says 'Apni Baat Karo, Doosro Ko Matt Beech Mein Lao'
- Arti joins Shehnaaz to slam Asim saying don't divide us.
- Asim says he was wrong and sorry he was on their side to save both of them.
- Sidharth Shukla jumps in to bash Asim, says you are too late to divide us and you cannot divide us at any cost.
- Arti Singh breaks down in tears, Speaking to Rashami Desai that Shehnaaz will go through and this is probably her last week in Bigg Boss house.
- Aasim Swear on his mom and says Arti, he never intended to divide them and literally wanted Arti to be safe.
- Asim Riaz blasts at Shehnaaz Gill for playing the blame game all the time, both argue on why they should have saved Arti.
- Rashami reminds Sid and counts the time when Shehnaaz Gill and Arti Singh had helped him out to which Bigg Boss contestant ignores by saying 'tu Apna kaam kar'
- Shehnaaz and Asim continue to argue, but Asim keeps strong points that have he ever made his favour for Gill count till date? Shehnaaz is slightly getting convinced with Asim and who knows he has got a valid point maybe.
- Rashami Desai reminds Sidharth Shukla, how much did Shehnaaz and Arti helped him but he got no courtesy to save either of the two.
- Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla continue their long abusive 'Tu Tu Mein Mein' argument (lot of beeps)
- Bigg Boss Warns Asim Riaz and Rashami Desai to not blame the voice behind the reality show to which Sidharth Shukla accuse them of crying.
- Bigg Boss also warns Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz not be physical in the task but Sid pushes Rashami with his presence.
- The show ends with Rashami totally frustrated by Sid's push and blasts out at Bigg Boss for being too biased with Shukla.