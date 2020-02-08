Bigg Boss 13 Day 130 Highlights: Sidharth Shukla Saves Paras Chhabra, Leaves Shehnaaz Gill and Arti Singh Hurt

Bigg Boss 13 Contestants Sidharth Shukla With Paras Chhabra, Shehnaaz Gill and Arti Singh (Photo Credits: Twitter)

We are just a few days away from the Bigg Boss 13 finale and the remaining contestants in the house so far are Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra, Arti Singh, Mahira Sharma and Shehnaaz Gill. Rashami Desai was the last contestant to join Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz in the elite club and be declared safe. In today's episode of Bigg Boss, the next immunity task takes place where (from what we see in promos), the elite club members have to pick and save one contestant out of the four unsafe ones - Paras, Mahira, Arti, Shehnaaz. Asim comes up with Arti's name, Rashami goes with Shehnaaz and Sid picks Paras' name. And chaos prevails in and after the task. Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Confronts Sidharth Shukla for Not Saving Arti Singh in the Immunity Task and He Has a Point!

Bigg Boss 13 Day 130 Highlights