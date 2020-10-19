TV actress Rubina Dilaik grabbed the maximum limelight on October 18's Weekend Ka Vaar where she refused to perform a task which was going to happen between her and Nikki Tamboli. The task was named 'Kiske Dimaag Main Zyada Kachra Hai'. Dilaik had a problem with the title of the task and explained that she finds it derogatory. To this, even Salman Khan came to the rescue and cleared how Paap Ki Potli, Sultani Akhada and more are just terms given to the games for entertainment purpose. The host also asked her if she has followed the previous seasons of the reality show, to which she replied with a NO. Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla Calls Rubina Dilaik Selectively Dumb, Feels She Is Less Entertaining Than Eijaz Khan (Watch Video).

That's not it, even Rubina's husband Abhinav Shukla confirmed that he has only watched two to three episodes of the show. However, looks like there is more to this tale as ex Bigg Boss contestant Manu Punjabi recently released a video on Twitter which sees Rubina-Abhinav answering questions related to BB in a game. Yep, that's true. Now, we wonder, what's the reality? Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar October 18: From Salman Khan's Lecture To Rubina Dilaik to Shehzad Deol, Abhinav Shukla and Jaan Kumar Sanu in Bottom 3 - 5 Highlights of BB14.

Check Out The Video Below:

In the clip, we see Rubina, as well as her betterhalf performing extremely well in the Q&A session. This is indeed surprising if Rubina-Abhinav are pretending and showing their different side to the world wherein both of them are smart and have entered the show with a strategy. However, we don't know if this is cent percent true. Stay tuned!

