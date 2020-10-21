Bigg Boss 14 is getting dramatic with each passing day. If we specifically talk about October 20 episode, then we saw the most daring fight in the history of the show between Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan vs Sidharth Shukla. The mess happened when amid the Game Over task, Shukla's team cheated and attacked Gauahar's team. With this, the Khan seniors were in no mood to spare Sid and roared against him. As soon as Gauahar yelled for justice and claimed that Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan broke rules in the task, Punia started getting venomous against her. Bigg Boss 14 October 20 Episode: From Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan Slamming Sidharth Shukla to Rubina Dilaik’s Break Down Over Salman Khan’s ‘Derogatory’ Comment- 5 Highlights of BB 14.

Pavitra started abusing Gauahar on national TV and also tagged her as 'laal pari' and with other names. Known to voice her opinion, Khan did not keep mum and slammed Punia for using foul languages against her. Gauahar in quite a subtle way explained how the tongue is the biggest power of a woman and hope people use it wisely. Kudos to this braveheart for always choosing the right. Bigg Boss 14 October 14 Synopsis: Eijaz Khan Spurs Pavitra Punia's Advances, Bigg Boss Gives Nikki Tamboli A Super Power.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

LaaL PARI , indeed ! #Alhamdulillah #soreloser will always spit venom ! Wish a woman knew her tongue is her power ! — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) October 20, 2020

We bet after the game over task, the dynamics inside the house will surely change and the ones together will be locking horns soon. Also, what do you think about Pavitra? Was she right when she went derogatory against senior Gauahar? Tell us in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

