The drama inside Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18 house is never-ending. With each passing day, relationships are breaking apart, and contestants clash with each other over petty reasons. However, all this has made the show an engaging experience, leaving viewers glued to their screens. Rajat Dalal, one of the prominent headliners on the show, often grabs attention for his heated exchanges with fellow housemates. This time, he has crossed paths with wildcard contestant Kashish Kapoor. ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Wildcard Entry: Edin Rose, Yamini Malhotra and Aditi Mistry Step Into Salman Khan’s Reality Show (Watch Video).

Kashish Kapoor Fires Back at Rajat Dalal

Rajat Dalal might have crafted an image of himself as a carefree, strong individual who would never let anyone dominate him. But this time, he has crossed paths with Kashish Kapoor. Whether it's MTV Splitsvilla X5 or Bigg Boss 18, Kashish has always carried herself with grace and stood her ground whenever necessary. Backing out isn’t a phrase in her dictionary, either. The whole drama started after Time God Rajat nominated Kashish even after she supported him. This disappointed her, resulting in an ugly spat between the two.

Rajat Dalal and Kashish Kapoor Clash on ‘BB 18’

In the latest episode of the BB 18 that aired on Monday (November 18), the duo had a bitter exchange of words over the same. In a clip going viral on X (previously Twitter), Rajat was seen trolling Kashish for quitting Spitsvilla X5 by choosing money. He said, "Mai kabhi kisi laalach mein to nahi palta na shayad" (I was never changed in a situation due to greed). Kashish, on the other, gave it back nicely to Rajat and said, "Maine kabhi kisiko gaadiyo see to nahi udaya shayad" (I have never hit anyone with a car). For the unversed, she was taking a jibe at Rajat Dalal's previous controversy where he hit a bike rider with his car videos of which had gone viral online. ‘Bigg Boss 18’: Karan Veer Mehra Confronts Shilpa Shirodkar for Bias Toward Vivian Dsena; Rajat Dalal Steps In To Make Matters Worse (Watch Promo).

The game already looks pretty intense now. Adding more spice to it, BB 18 makers on Monday (November 18) officially announced that Edin Rose, Yamini Malhotra and Aditi Mistry will join the Salman Khan-hosted show as new wildcards.

