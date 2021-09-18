After two hit seasons, Bigg Boss Marathi 3 is returning to TV and Mahesh Manjrekar will again be seen in the role of host in the Colors Marathi's reality show. Fans of the regional reality show are equally excited as makers shared deets about the show in a recent virtual press conference. For the fans of the reality show, we bring you every detail of Bigg Boss Marathi 3 from telecast date, time and possible contestants. Bigg Boss OTT Winner: Shamita Shetty, Divya Agarwal, Pratik Sehajpal and Others – Ranking the Five Finalists Who Have the Best Chance To Emerge Champion!

There is a slight change in the format of the Bigg Boss Marathi 3. Yes, the makers of the show have renamed the weekend episodes section which was earlier called 'Weekend Cha Daav', It is now renamed to 'Bigg Boss Chi Chavadi'. Just like any other season, 15 contestants will be a part of the reality show and will be locked inside the Bigg Boss house for 100 days. Bigg Boss OTT Finale: Riteish Deshmukh and Wife Genelia to Announce the Winner of the Voot Select Show.

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Telecast: Date & Time

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 will premiere on September 19 from 7 pm. The grand premiere will be of 4 hours and will introduce the Bigg Boss 3 Marathi contestants one by one.

Where to Watch Bigg Boss Marathi 3

You can watch Bigg Boss Marathi 3 online on the Voot Select app. The show will be broadcasted on the Colors Marathi channel daily at 9.30 pm.

Bigg Boss Marathi Possible Contestants

Several media reports suggest that Akshay Waghmare, Sneha Wagh, Neha Khan, Akshaya Deodhar, Chinmay Udgirkar, Alka Kubal, Nakshatra Medhekar and others are all set to be the part of Bigg Boss Marathi 3 house. Will come to know the complete list of the contestants on September 19 as the show will introduce them in its grand premiere from 7 pm onwards. For every update on Bigg Boss Marathi 3, Stay tuned!

