The grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT 2 is just around the corner, and one deserving contestant will lift the trophy and take home the cash prize. Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt and Bebike Dhurve are the top five finalists of the season, who’ve shown different shades of their personalities on TV. To be honest, it’s a tough call this time, as all of them have given their best to the show. So, who will win Salman Khan hosted BB OTT 2? Will it be the competitive Fukra Insaan, entertainer Manisha, genuine Pooja, badass Bebika or real Elvish? Bigg Boss OTT 2: Grand Finale of Salman Khan's Reality Show to Take Place on August 14 at THIS Time (Watch Video).

Having said that, now ahead of Bigg Boss OTT 2 grand finale, we've rank all the finalists from top to bottom based on online trends and their journey on the reality show. So, let’s get started! Bigg Boss OTT 2 Fame Jiya Shankar Buys Luxurious New Car Post Her Eviction From the Show (Watch Video).

Elvish Yadav

Elvish Yadav (Photo Credits: JioCinema)

YouTuber Elvish Yadav is all set to create history by becoming the first wildcard to win BB OTT. Even though he entered late on BB, it was him who added the much-needed tadka to the show. The best part about the ‘Systumm’ star is that he does not give his opinion anywhere. He’s also forgiving and calm, making him winner in true sense.

Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan

Abhishek Malhan (Photo Credits: JioCinema)

Abhisek Malhan was definitely winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2… until Elvish entered. Fukra has been a tough competitor throughout the show and his journey from day one is noteworthy. Be it tasks or putting up his opinion in the game, he has been active all day, everyday. Indeed, he has the bhukh to win the show! Bigg Boss OTT 2: Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday to Unveil New Song From Dream Girl 2 on Finale of the Show (Watch Video).

Pooja Bhatt

Pooja Bhatt (Photo Credits: JioCinema)

At the age of 51, Pooja Bhatt entered Bigg Boss OTT 2 and made an impact. The star kid not only showcased vulnerability, but she also talked about recovering from alcohol addiction, her broken marriage, struggles and much more. In the game, she was headstrong, sorted and also guided her co-contestants when their vision got blurred. Indeed, she had an inspiring journey.

Manisha Rani

Manisha Rani (Photo Credits: JioCinema)

The ‘One Piece’ star and social media sensation, Manisha Rani was the only entertainer this season. Right from flirting with boys, making viewers laugh out loud with her bihari accent to even adding aag mein ghee, she definitely was a delight to watch. Ofcourse, not to miss her close bond with Abhishek.

Bebika Dhurve

Bebika Dhurve (Photo Credits: JioCinema)

Last on the list is the underdog of BB OTT, Bebika Dhurve. Even though she is tagged as the villain of the house, one can’t deny the fact that she flashed dhaakad personality on the show. Her no-filter attitude and badass nature, is what made her unique on BB. Not to forget, her strong equation with Pooja Bhatt.

That’s it, guys! Tell us, do you agree with our ranking? Who according to you will win Bigg Boss OTT 2? Let us know in the comment section below!

