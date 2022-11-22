Shiv Thakare has been re-elected as the captain of the Bigg Boss 16 house after he won a task against Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Abdu Rozik. In the latest episode, Shiv, Nimrit and Abdu had to do a task given by other contestants. Nimrit had to do 100 push-ups, Shiv was asked to have a bowl of salt and Abdu ate raw eggs. Bigg Boss 16: ‘Shalin Aur Tina Ko Unki Aukaat Dikhao’, Says Sumbul Touqeer’s Father in New Promo (Watch Video).

Nimrit was disqualified from the race. Sanchalak Sajid Khan said no to the salt-eating task, so Shiv was asked to finish three liters of water. Abdu finished his bowl of two raw eggs. Bigg Boss 16: Evicted Gautam Vig Feels Tina Datta-Shalin Bhanot Have Superiority Complex, Calls Shiv Thakare a Bully.

Since the two, finished in time according to Bigg Boss. The tie-breaker was that Soundarya Sharma, Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot had to pick a captain between the two. The three settled for Shiv and he bacame the house captain once again.

