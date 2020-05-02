Celebrity Watch Party: Fox Orders Unscripted TV Show for Viewers Amid COVID-19 Pandemic (Watch Video)

Celebrity Watch Party by Fox (Photo Credits: Fox)

Fox has ordered a new unscripted TV series "Celebrity Watch Party". The show is an adaptation of British entertainment format Gogglebox, where prominent celebrities used to sit with their families and watch TV shows and movies.

"Celebrity Watch Party" will premiere on Fox TV on May 7 and will feature guest like Rob Lowe, Meghan Trainor, Joe Buck, Raven-Symoné, Master P and Romeo, JoJo Siwa, Steve Wozniak, Curtis Stone, and Robert and Kym Herjavec.

According to Variety, Studio Lambert, which produced the original UK series, is also behind the US version.

"Celebrity Watch Party" is executive produced by Stephen Lambert, Tim Harcourt, Becca Walker, Jack Burgess, Mike Cotton and Tania Alexander.