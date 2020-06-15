Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Flesh: Akshay Oberoi Rejoices Playing a Dark Character in the Upcoming Series For This Reason

TV IANS| Jun 15, 2020 07:32 PM IST
Flesh: Akshay Oberoi Rejoices Playing a Dark Character in the Upcoming Series For This Reason
Akshay Oberoi (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Actor Akshay Oberoi has taken up a dark character in the upcoming web series "Flesh". He says it was fun playing the character. "I have played a grey character in the past but my character in 'Flesh' is very unique. Akshay Oberoi Wants to See People Throng To Theatres Just By Hearing His Name

I have never done anything like this and it was fun playing someone who is so bizarre and distinctive. I can't wait for people to watch the series," said Akshay. He had earlier played a grey character in the critically acclaimed film "Gurgaon". Akshay Oberoi Takes Cue From ‘Suits’ Character for New Role

The actor will be next seen in Ekta Kapoor's "KTina" starring Disha Patani. He also has Hindi remake of "Thiruttu Payalaye 2" and a few web series including "Flesh" and "Magic" coming up.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 07:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Tags:
Actor Akshay Oberoi Akshay Oberoi Dark Character Flesh Web-Series Flesh
