World cinema content including films from countries such as Iran and Turkey, besides Bollywood and Hollywood content, will be available on Mastani, a new OTT platform launched by filmmaker Hyder Kazmi. Sharing the news with IANS on phone, Kazmi said his film Jihad, which was screened at Cannes Film Festival 2018 and has received several international awards, will soon be released on the platform. Is Ranbir Kapoor Making His Digital Debut With Netflix? This Latest Video Hints So.

"Mastani, would be a great platform for meaningful and progressive cinema. Here, people will sit with the family and enjoy movies. Not only Hindi films but also movies from Iran, Turkey, and Hollywood are going to be launched on my OTT platform in Hindi, we'll provide our audience a bunch of the best films from around the world," Kazmi said. Mumbai Saga: John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi-Starrer to Premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 27!

"My goal is to entertain my audience with fresh content never seen before. Because of Covid, the only option for entertainment is the OTT platform, as going to theaters is not possible at the moment. That's why I welcome all my fellow producers on my OTT platform, to release their films on Mastani," the filmmaker added.

Check Out Hyder Kazmi's Tweet Below:

I am really Proud to Announce that I am coming up with an OTT platform "MASTANI" . We are last to enter OTT world But there’s no reason why we shouldn’t be on top of the pile in coming years. MASTANI. Your ONE STOP ENTERTAINMENT 24x7. Install ITS FREE!https://t.co/adEBLkGPFH... pic.twitter.com/uq273FfBoj — Hyder Kazmi (@hyderrkazmi) April 25, 2021

Kazmi is currently working on his upcoming films Bandit Shakuntala and Chuhiya. Although names are yet to be disclosed, he is said to have a few international projects in his kitty. Among Kazmi's biggest projects lined up for immediate release right now is the big-budget web series "The Red Land", starring Abhimanyu Singh, Govind Namdev, Flora Saini, Daya Shankar Pandey and Shaleen Bhanot. The series will stream exclusively on Mastani.

