Well, after a successful run of almost 2 years, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 will soon bid goodbye to the audience on October 3. Yes, the show that amassed a huge fan following and catapulted its lead actors to huge heights of fame, will soon be shutting down due to dwindling TRPs in the last few months. And now, the show makers have finalised on the off air date for their show, that will see Anurag (Parth Samthaan) and Prerna's (Erica Fernandes) happy ending. And looks like Mr Bajaj (Karan Patel) will step aside and become the bigger person here. 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Has Brought Me Back In The Limelight' - Sahil Anand.

And returning to the cast is another old member, actor Sahil Anand. The actor who was away from the show after it took a leap, will be back as per the storyline. Confirming the news to Bombay Times, Sahil revealed, "The makers recently called me, saying that they’d want me to come back. Since I had my other project pushed a little further, I said ‘yes’. And I’m happy to be doing this.” Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Actor Sahil Anand Opens Up On SOTY 2 Cameo; Says ‘Being an Outsider Comes in The Way of Films’ Success’.

Rubbishing rumours of quitting the show, Sahil revealed, "I wouldn’t use the word ‘quit’, because everything was decided after a series of amicable discussions with the creative team. There are so many characters involved and one has to think about each one’s placement." Ekta Kapoor To Shut Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 If She Is Unable To Find a 'Worthy Replacement' For Parth Samthaan? (Scoop Inside).

The actor, while on one hand is happy for returning to the show, is also sad that the show is ending. "It’s like homecoming for me. It’s an emotional moment, because the show has always been close to my heart. Not just the show, but everyone involved in it. We have become like a big, beautiful family. I am looking forward to meeting them and they are also excited about shooting with me again. Of course, we’re going to stay in touch even after the show, but I’ll surely miss the shoot,” he concluded.

