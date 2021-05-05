Amitabh Bachchan's popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati is back! Amidst these testing times, the makers of the hit show are all set to serve information and entertainment to fans soon. The best part about KBC is that it has changed the lives of many people and proved to be quite a powerful show. Having said that, on May 5, the official Instagram account of Sony TV shared a video featuring host Big B and also unveiling the registration date of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. Just like last year, this time too, it's all digital. Sonakshi Sinha’s KBC 11 Funny Memes Are 'Asli Sona' After She Fails to Answer 'For Whom Hanuman Got Sanjeevani Buti' on Amitabh Bachchan’s Show.

In the 20-seconds video, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan talks about how the distance between a person and his/her dream is merely the word 'koshish'. He also adds that to fulfill one's dream, all you need is to pick up the phone and register as the hot seat and he is waiting for you. He also mentioned registration timing and date. Fact Check: Is Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati Running A Lottery That Wins You Rs 25 Lakhs? Beware of Fake WhatsApp Message That Will Make You Lose Money!

Here's How To Register for KBC 13

The registration for Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 will begin from May 10 at 9 PM on Sony TV. In order to register, one needs to answer the questions asked by the host Big B correctly. One can also use the SonyLIV app for registering. Reportedly, the audition process this year will be the same as the previous time. It will be divided into four parts - registration, screening, online audition, and personal interview.

Check Out The Video

Kaun Banega Crorepati is not just a show but is an emotion for the fans as it also imparts knowledge to the masses. KBC is inspired by Who Wants to be Millionaire? and was launched with Big B as the face in 2000. So, are you excited for the latest season to make it to your TV screens soon? Tell us your thoughts in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

