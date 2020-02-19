Kumkum Bhagya February 18, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: Abhi Enjoys Prachi and Ranbir’s Fight, Rhea Decides to Stop Maya’s Engagement

A still from Kumkum Bhagya (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In yesterday’s episode of Kumkum, Bhagya Pragya accepts the flowers that Abhi leaves on the bench. However, she is upset because Abhi is not talking to her. Prachi sees Maya talking to someone on the phone and she asks Ranbir to follow her. Maya has called Rhea to a mall to talk to her. Maya tells Rhea that she is getting engaged the next day and she cannot go on with the plan. Maya then forces Rhea to give her a diamond necklace if she still wants her help. Ranbir and Prachi find Rhea talking to Maya but they think Rhea is also scolding Maya. Abhi tells Vikram that he will try and get Prachi’s mother to open a cafe in their hotel.

In tonight’s episode we see Ranbir and Prachi take Maya’s dress and go to her house. Maya’s friends see the dress and assume that they are Maya’s friends. Ranbir and Prachi find out that Maya is getting engaged to a politician. They decide to use this information to threaten Maya to back out of the fake case against Ranbir or they will reveal everything to the politician and call off the wedding.

Rhea apologizes to Aaliya for agreeing to give her a diamond necklace. Aaliya says that Rhea did nothing wrong. She asks her to take care of Prachi because she is getting too smart for them. When Abhi (Shabir Ahluwalia) meets Aaliya, he asks her to stop giving in to all of Rhea’s demands and learn to say no sometimes.

The next morning Pragya (Sriti Jha) and Sarita ask Prachi and Shahana to come with them to the engagement party. Shahana makes up an excuse to let Prachi stay at home. Pragya and Sarita go to help Vikram set up the engagement party. Vikram complains that his staff are not prepared to handle such a big party, but is happy that Prachi and Sarita are helping him out.

Ranbir picks up Prachi and they go to Maya’s house to find out where the engagement is happening. Ranbir and Prachi begin following them but Ranbir’s car almost gets in an accident with Abhi. They get out of the car and tell Abhi that the brakes were not working in Ranbir’s car. Prachi and Ranbir lie to Abhi saying they are going to Vikram’s hotel.

Rhea reaches the engagement hall and finds out that Vikram doesn’t know who is getting engaged. She goes to meet Maya in her room. Prachi and Ranbir also end up at the hotel. They are shocked to find out that Maya is getting engaged in the same hotel. In the precap, Abhi is happy to see Pragya in the function.