The Mirzapur saga is not over, as evident by how the finale of Mirzapur 2 was done. If you have not watched the show yet, kindly not read ahead for we will be dealing with SPOILERS below, as the how the season finale ended and how things will get carry forward to the next season. The series stars Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Ali Fazal, Vijay Verma, Shweta Tripathi, Isha Talwar, Anjum Sharma, Amit Sial, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. Mirzapur 2 Review: Too Many Characters and Plotlines Spoil the Fun in Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal’s Web-Series.

The guns-and-revenge saga returned for season 2, with Guddu Tripathi and Golu seeking vendetta against the powerful Kaleen Bhaiya and the psychotic Munna. By the end of the season, Munna has been killed, Kaleen has been heavily injured and Guddu has seemingly taken over the position of being Mirzapur's uncrowned king. With Kaleen still alive, pretty much sure that season 3's main agenda would be him trying to kill both Guddu and Golu. And there are quite a few unfinished threads that would also play their part in season 3. So without further ado, let's look at 10 questions that must be answered in Mirzapur 3, whenever it arrives.

Will Kaleen and Madhuri Join Hands to Defeat Guddu and Golu?

Isha Talwar in Mirzapur 2

Kaleen lost his son. Madhuri, currently the CM of the state, lost her husband. While both may not be seeing eye-to-eye otherwise, this common pain should bring them together to take down the people responsible for their bereavement. Whether Kaleen would keep his misogyny aside to do so remains to be seen, but his brains and Madhuri's political power would be a deadly combo! Mirzapur 2: From Pankaj Tripathi’s Kaleen Bhaiya to Ali Fazal’s Guddu, the Final Fates of All the Main Characters Revealed – Who Died and Who Survived! (SPOILER ALERT).

What Will Happen to Guddu-Shabnam-Golu Love Triangle?

Shweta Tripathi and Ali Fazal in Mirzapur 2

One of the weaker storylines is of Guddu easily forgetting his slain wife and starting a romance with Shabnam, on whose wedding reception, both Sweety and Bablu were killed. This doesn't go down well with Golu, though her reasons for feeling so even she can't figure out. Is it because Shabnam was making Guddu deviate from his revenge mission? Ir it because Golu was angry that her brother-in-law forgot her dead sister so easily? Or did she develop feelings for him? We might see a continuation of this conundrum in season 3, even if Guddu tried to end things with Shabam. If that happens, will we see Golu break away from Guddu's newly made kingdom?

Who is Dead - Bharat or Shatrughan?

Vijay Varma in Mirzapur 2

In the finale, we see the Tyagi twins accidentally shoot each other in a tussle, leaving one dead. The father thinks it is the elder (and the more responsible) Bharat who survived, but the post-credit scene (yes, there is one) leaves us with the thought that Shatrughan managed to live that encounter and is living his brother's life. If that's the case, it remains to be seen what's his endgame and if he will try to protect Golu from his father's wrath. Mirzapur 2 Ending Explained: What Does the Secret Post-Credit Scene Mean and How Will the Bloody Finale Impact Mirzapur 3? (SPOILER ALERT).

What's Sharad Shukla's Endgame?

Anjum Sharma in Mirzapur 2

Sharad Shukla has been one of the more interesting supporting characters in Mirzapur 2, let down by his minimal presence in the second half of the season. Sharad Shukla wants the Mirzapur throne for himself, so he tries to pit Munna and Kaleen, nearly succeeding in doing so in the finale. But Munna and Kaleen embrace it out, and then Guddu kills Munna, leaving Sharad to save Kaleen. So what is he planning to do with Kaleen? And what will he do when Kaleen eventually figure out his truth?

Will Kaleen Face His Former Bodyguard?

Divyendu Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi and Shaji Chaudhary in Mirzapur 2

Kaleen's loyal bodyguard Maqbool turns against his master when Munna kills his nephew and mother. Kaleen thinks Maqbool had killed his father. So we are interested to see what will happen when Kaleen faces Maqbool in season 3.

How Will Beena Protect Her Triple Secret?

Rasika Dugal in Mirzapur 2

By the end of Mirzapur 2, Beena has three huge secrets - one, that she hacked Bauji to death. Second, that the son Kaleen think is his, is not of his blood. Not to mention, it was she who helped Guddu and Golu to take revenge on Munna. So to what extreme will she go to protect these three dangerous secrets from her husband?

Will Ramakant Face Jail Term?

Rajesh Tailang in Mirzapur 2

The law-abiding Ramakant breaks the law and shoots Maurya to save his son from being killed in a fake encounter. In his last conversation to Guddu, Ramakant claims that he is going to surrender himself to the police. Considering that he killed a cop and also that he is the father of Guddu, the police might not be very kindly to Ramakant.

What's Up With Robin's Mother?

Priyanshu Painyuli in Mirzapur 2

Seriously, what's exactly is Robin's mother upto? Is she alive or dead? Is she someone we have already met on the show? So many questions about someone we have not even met! Or did we?

Who Will Be The Ramsey Bolton?

Divyenndu Sharma in Mirzapur 2

Now that Mirzapur's Joffrey Baratheon - Munna - is dead, the show needs someone to fill his crazy shoes, as GoT did with Ramsey Bolton. So who will it be? Will Kaleen take on the double act? Will it be Shatrughan or Sharad? Or will one of the the protagonists - Guddu or Golu - turn to the dark side? There is also a chance that Mirzapur could bring someone new to do so.

Who Will Finally Rule Mirzapur?

Ali Fazal in Mirzapur 2

By the end of season 2, Guddu Pandit had taken over the reins of Mirzapur from Kaleen Bhaiya by force. But Kaleen Bhaiya is not dead, and is most likely to take back his power and revenge. There is also Sharad who is playing his own chess game. Golu once mentioned to her father that she wanted to rule Mirzapur. Who will reign over Mirzapur by the end of season 3? Or will everyone eliminate each other, and crime will fall in the town? We are waiting and watching!

