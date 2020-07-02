Actor Krrip Kapur Suri, who recently welcomed his baby girl Ray Kapur Suri, will soon be leaving her behind to resume work. The actor, who was last seen in Vish: A Poisonous Story on Colors, has bagged the role of Duryodhan in Star Bharat's RadhaKrishn. The Sumedh Mudgalkar-Mallika Singh starrer will soon move to telecast the Mahabharat track where actors Kinshuk Vaidya, Malhar Pandya and Ishita Ganguly among others have been roped in to play the roles of Arjun, Karna and Draupadi, respectively. RadhaKrishn: Ishita Ganguly Bags Draupadi's Role For Show's Upcoming Mahabharat Track.

With RadhaKrishn sets in Umargaon and a majority of the cast being stationed there for filming, Krrip Kapur Suri will also be packing bag and baggage and moving from his Mumbai residence for atleast the next few months. "I will be away from my family, as returning home post the shoot to a baby and elderly parents isn’t advisable during these times. I will miss her a lot. I am jittery because I will be away from Ray, and that too, for so long," the actor revealed to BT. Uttaran Actor Krrip Kapur Suri and And Wife Simran Welcome Baby Girl.

He continued, "My world revolves around her and I can’t even imagine not being around her even for a second. She has begun to recognise my voice and that feeling is out of the world. Her smile diffuses all my stress. She is very attached to me and babbles to me a lot. For now, video calls would be the only option to stay connected with her. I hope I don’t start crying seeing my daughter on the video call," the emotional actor confessed.

Personal life aside, Krrip is excited to return to work. "I loved playing Vishera; it was up my alley. I am back in a negative avatar again. I feel that negative characters offer a great scope to perform. There are no limitations or restrictions,” the actor concluded.

