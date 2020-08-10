The Maharashtra Government's announcement to resume film and television shoots was a huge sigh of relief for filmmakers and production houses, that remained shut during the lockdown and lost a lot of money. However, now that the shoots have resumed with some government-approved guidelines and SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) in place, actors are back on sets filming for their shows. And on their part, the production houses too, have ensured that their workers and crew remain safe during their time on sets. Coronavirus Lockdown: Mohsin Khan and Shaheer Sheikh Shoot Episodes for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke From Home.

Opening up on staying safe at home during the lockdown and resuming work with great risk, actor Shaheer Sheikh who is the leading man of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, in a conversation revealed that he was initially hesitant and even scared of resuming work, but after seeing the preventive measures that Rajan Shahi's Directors Kut has in place, has made him feel safe. Shaheer Sheikh Birthday Special: From Arjun in Mahabharat to Dev in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, 5 Roles That The Hunk Portrayed To Perfection.

He even mentioned that wearing a mask, sanitising and washing hands is quite a tedious task and said, “It’s a process and doing that every single day can be really exhausting. Honestly, I was a little scared of resuming shoot, but eventually, we had to do it one day. And I felt really comfortable after I saw how (DKP) has taken care of everything, I felt quite safe and after a few days I think we got used to it.”

When asked about social-distancing, he quipped, “I thought I was always following it. I would randomly also ask people to move away from a little. So, that’s not new for me." Well, now that's how one must be during the on-going pandemic, shouldn't they?

