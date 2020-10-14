Bigg Boss 13 was one of the most-watched seasons in the history of the reality show. Sidharth Shukla, Rasham Desai, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, Himanshi Khurana and made the previous season a huge hit. These stars also enjoy a huge fan following on social media. While the current Bigg Boss season already sees Sidharth Shukla as the toofani senior, fans, on the other hand, also wish to see Shehnaaz Gill and the Bigg Boss 13 winner reunite on the show once again. Recently, in one her Instagram posts Shehnaaz had hinted that something's coming which raised many eyebrows. Shehnaaz Gill is Prepping for Something and We Hope it's for Bigg Boss 14 (View Pics).

Well, the answer to this question is that Shehnaaz will be soon seen along with Bharti Singh on Shaandaar Ravivar. Now, a video of the Punjabi singer dancing and looking gorgeous has gone viral on the web. In the clip, we see Sana wearing a bling outfit singing as well as flaunting killer moves. This video has surely added to the excitement. Are you excited? Bigg Boss 14 Contestant Shehzad Deol is Huge Admirer of Shehnaaz Gill, Says He's Proud That She is Fellow Punjabi.

Check Out The Video Below:

Shehnaaz has gone through this transformation after Bigg Boss, wherein now she looks glowy and fit. The singer also has received a lot of love from fans for coming this long way. Now, we only want Sunday to arrive so that we can see the lady on TV screens one more time. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 14, 2020 10:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).