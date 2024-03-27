Shiv Thakare Reveals Shocking Truth About Bigg Boss Marathi 2 Winning Prize Money on Bharti Singh & Harsh Limbachiyaa’s Podcast – Here’s How Much He Actually Won From Rs 25 Lakh!

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestant Shiv Thakare recently appeared on Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa's podcast show. At the podcast, the Bigg Boss Marathi 2 winner spilled the beans regarding his personal and professional life. The Bigg Boss 16 runner-up also made a shocking revelation about the winning prize money of Bigg Boss Marathi 2. Shiv revealed that he received less than half the winning amount. Is Shiv Thakare Dating Daisy Shah? Bigg Boss 16 Runner-Up REVEALS.

Shiv Thakare Reveals Getting Half the Winning Amount for Bigg Boss Marathi 2

In a candid conversation with the couple at their podcast show, Shiv mentioned his humble beginnings and said his journey to fame started with Bigg Boss Marathi 2. While speaking, Shiv revealed that he received almost half the winning amount in Bigg Boss Marathi 2, initially stated as Rs 25 lakh before tax deductions. However, it was later decided that Rs 8 lakh would be distributed among other finalists, leaving Shiv with Rs 17 lakh. After-tax deductions, Shiv only had Rs 11 lakh credited to his account. Shiv even added that he was unaware of the additional deductions, including family members' travel expenses, styling, etc.

Check Out Shiv Thakare on Bharti Singh-Harsh Limbachiyaa’s Podcast:

Roman Empire Meme Meaning Explained: What Is Your 'Roman Empire'? Everything To Know About the TikTok Trend</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </li> <li class="menu_nav_item_li"> <a class="menu_nav_alink dropdown_toggle" href="https://www.latestly.com/lifestyle/festivals-events/" title="Festivals & Events" >Festivals</a> <div class="menu_sub_nav_blk"> <div class="dropdown_articles"> <div class="dropdown-top"> <span> <a href="https://www.latestly.com/socially/lifestyle/festivals-events/maundy-thursday-2024-bible-verses-and-messages-share-hd-images-quotes-wallpapers-and-sayings-with-your-loved-ones-for-holy-week-observance-5850068.html" title="https://www.latestly.com/socially/lifestyle/festivals-events/maundy-thursday-2024-bible-verses-and-messages-share-hd-images-quotes-wallpapers-and-sayings-with-your-loved-ones-for-holy-week-observance-5850068.html"> <img src="https://st1.latestly.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/Maundy-Thursday-7-380x214.jpg#in-large#380#214" alt="Maundy Thursday 2024 Bible Verses and Messages: Share HD Images, Quotes, Wallpapers and Sayings With Your Loved Ones for Holy Week Observance" title="Maundy Thursday 2024 Bible Verses and Messages: Share HD Images, Quotes, Wallpapers and Sayings With Your Loved Ones for Holy Week Observance" /> </a> </span> <a href="https://www.latestly.com/socially/lifestyle/festivals-events/maundy-thursday-2024-bible-verses-and-messages-share-hd-images-quotes-wallpapers-and-sayings-with-your-loved-ones-for-holy-week-observance-5850068.html" class="drop-thumb-link" title="Maundy Thursday 2024 Bible Verses and Messages: Share HD Images, Quotes, Wallpapers and Sayings With Your Loved Ones for Holy Week Observance">Maundy Thursday 2024 Bible Verses and Messages: Share HD Images, Quotes, Wallpapers and Sayings With Your Loved Ones for Holy Week Observance</a> </div> <div class="dropdown-bottom"> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.latestly.com/lifestyle/festivals-events/easter-2024-date-know-the-history-and-significance-of-the-important-christian-celebration-also-known-as-resurrection-sunday-5833981.html" title="Easter 2024 Date: Know the History and Significance of the Important Christian Celebration Also Known As Resurrection Sunday">Easter 2024 Date: Know the History and Significance of the Important Christian Celebration Also Known As Resurrection Sunday</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.latestly.com/lifestyle/festivals-events/holy-saturday-2024-know-the-date-meaning-history-and-significance-of-the-seventh-day-of-holy-week-also-known-as-the-great-sabbath-or-easter-eve-5833736.html" title="Holy Saturday 2024: Know the Date, Meaning, History and Significance of the Seventh Day of Holy Week, Also Known as the Great Sabbath or Easter Eve">Holy Saturday 2024: Know the Date, Meaning, History and Significance of the Seventh Day of Holy Week, Also Known as the Great Sabbath or Easter Eve</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </li> <li class="menu_nav_item_li"> <a class="menu_nav_alink dropdown_toggle" href="https://www.latestly.com/videos/" title="Videos" >Videos</a> <div class="menu_sub_nav_blk"> <div class="dropdown_articles"> <div class="dropdown-top"> <span> <a href="https://www.latestly.com/videos/ram-charan-visits-tirupati-temple-and-receives-birthday-wishes-from-actors-on-his-special-day-5850219.html" title="https://www.latestly.com/videos/ram-charan-visits-tirupati-temple-and-receives-birthday-wishes-from-actors-on-his-special-day-5850219.html"> <img src="https://st1.latestly.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/Happy-Birthday-Ram-Charan-380x214.jpg#in-large#380#214" alt="Ram Charan Visits Tirupati Temple And Receives Birthday Wishes From Actors On His Special Day" title="Ram Charan Visits Tirupati Temple And Receives Birthday Wishes From Actors On His Special Day" /> </a> </span> <a href="https://www.latestly.com/videos/ram-charan-visits-tirupati-temple-and-receives-birthday-wishes-from-actors-on-his-special-day-5850219.html" class="drop-thumb-link" title="Ram Charan Visits Tirupati Temple And Receives Birthday Wishes From Actors On His Special Day">Ram Charan Visits Tirupati Temple And Receives Birthday Wishes From Actors On His Special Day</a> </div> <div class="dropdown-bottom"> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.latestly.com/videos/arvind-kejriwal-will-do-big-expose-in-delhi-liquor-scam-on-march-28-in-court-sunita-kejriwal-5849647.html" title="Arvind Kejriwal Will Do 'Big Expose' In Delhi Liquor 'Scam' On March 28 In Court: Sunita Kejriwal">Arvind Kejriwal Will Do 'Big Expose' In Delhi Liquor 'Scam' On March 28 In Court: Sunita Kejriwal</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.latestly.com/videos/bb17-winner-munawar-faruqui-released-after-getting-detained-during-raid-at-hookah-parlour-in-mumbai-5849250.html" title="BB17 Winner Munawar Faruqui Released After Getting Detained During Raid At Hookah Parlour In Mumbai">BB17 Winner Munawar Faruqui Released After Getting Detained During Raid At Hookah Parlour In Mumbai</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </li> <div class="clear"></div> </ul> <form class="search_form_blk" action="https://www.latestly.com/search/"> <div class="search-input"> <input id="search_input_fld" class="form-control mr-sm-2" type="search" name="q" placeholder="Search" aria-label="Search" required> <button class="search-trigger btn btn-clear" type="submit"> <img src="https://stfe.latestly.com/images/search_icon.png" alt="Search" /> </button> <img class="close-btn btn btn-clear" onclick="close_search_form(this)" title="Close Search" src="https://stfe.latestly.com/images/login-back.png" alt="Close" /> </div> <a class="search-btn" href="javascript:;" onclick="open_search_form(this)"> <img src="https://stfe.latestly.com/images/search.png" alt="Search" /> </a> </form> <div class="clear"></div> </div> </div> </header> </div> <div class="add-left"> <!-- <div id='div-gpt-ad-1590063487025-0'> <script> googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1590063487025-0'); }); </script> </div> --> </div> <div class="add-right"> <!-- <div id='div-gpt-ad-1590063610495-0'> <script> googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1590063610495-0'); }); </script> </div> --> </div> <div id="content" class="container-fluid"> <div class="container"> <div class="row main_section"> <section class="left_wrap"> <section class="row article_widget"> <div class="col-sm-12"> <div class="card1"> <div class="breadcrumb_social_share_blk"><ul class="breadcrumb col-sm-9" itemscope="" itemtype="http://schema.org/BreadcrumbList"><li itemprop="itemListElement" itemscope="" itemtype="http://schema.org/ListItem" class="breadcrumb-item"><a itemprop="item" href="https://www.latestly.com" title="Home"><span itemprop="name">Home</span></a><meta itemprop="position" content="1"></li><li itemprop="itemListElement" itemscope="" itemtype="http://schema.org/ListItem" class="breadcrumb-item"><a itemprop="item" href="https://www.latestly.com/entertainment/" title="Entertainment"><span itemprop="name">Entertainment</span></a><meta itemprop="position" content="2"></li><li itemprop="itemListElement" itemscope="" itemtype="http://schema.org/ListItem" class="breadcrumb-item"><a itemprop="item" href="https://www.latestly.com/entertainment/tv/" title="TV"><span itemprop="name">TV</span></a><meta itemprop="position" content="3"></li></ul><div class="social_share_blk col-sm-3 text-right"><span><a class="social-icon-sm facebook-sm" onclick="PopupCenter(this.href,'Shiv Thakare Reveals Shocking Truth About Bigg Boss Marathi 2 Winning Prize Money on Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa’s Podcast – Here’s How Much He Actually Won From Rs 25 Lakh! via latestly',560,360,'issocial','https://www.latestly.com/entertainment/tv/shiv-thakare-reveals-shocking-truth-about-bigg-boss-marathi-2-winning-prize-money-on-bharti-singh-harsh-limbachiyaas-podcast-heres-how-much-he-actually-won-from-rs-25-lak-5849861.html');return false" href="https://facebook.com/sharer.php?u=https://www.latestly.com/entertainment/tv/shiv-thakare-reveals-shocking-truth-about-bigg-boss-marathi-2-winning-prize-money-on-bharti-singh-harsh-limbachiyaas-podcast-heres-how-much-he-actually-won-from-rs-25-lak-5849861.html" title="Share on Facebook"></a></span><span><a class="social-icon-sm twitter-sm social_clr_img tw" href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?url=https://www.latestly.com/entertainment/tv/shiv-thakare-reveals-shocking-truth-about-bigg-boss-marathi-2-winning-prize-money-on-bharti-singh-harsh-limbachiyaas-podcast-heres-how-much-he-actually-won-from-rs-25-lak-5849861.html&text=Shiv+Thakare+Reveals+Shocking+Truth+About+Bigg+Boss+Marathi+2+Winning+Prize+Money+on+Bharti+Singh+and+Harsh+Limbachiyaa%E2%80%99s+Podcast+%E2%80%93+Here%E2%80%99s+How+Much+He+Actually+Won+From+Rs+25+Lakh%21&via=latestly" title="Tweet"></a></span></div><div class="clear"></div></div> <article class="article" data-url="https://www.latestly.com/entertainment/tv/shiv-thakare-reveals-shocking-truth-about-bigg-boss-marathi-2-winning-prize-money-on-bharti-singh-harsh-limbachiyaas-podcast-heres-how-much-he-actually-won-from-rs-25-lak-5849861.html"> <div class="article-header"> <h1 class="article_title">Shiv Thakare Reveals Shocking Truth About Bigg Boss Marathi 2 Winning Prize Money on Bharti Singh & Harsh Limbachiyaa’s Podcast – Here’s How Much He Actually Won From Rs 25 Lakh!</h1> <h2>In a recent podcast with Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa, Bigg Boss 16 runner-up Shiv Thakare revealed that he received only half of the winning amount. Read on to know more!</h2> <div class="social_share_blk"> <span> <a class="social-icon-sm facebook-sm" onclick="shareOpen('https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.latestly.com%2Fentertainment%2Ftv%2Fshiv-thakare-reveals-shocking-truth-about-bigg-boss-marathi-2-winning-prize-money-on-bharti-singh-harsh-limbachiyaas-podcast-heres-how-much-he-actually-won-from-rs-25-lak-5849861.html&t=Shiv+Thakare+Reveals+Shocking+Truth+About+Bigg+Boss+Marathi+2+Winning+Prize+Money+on+Bharti+Singh+%26+Harsh+Limbachiyaa%E2%80%99s+Podcast+%E2%80%93+Here%E2%80%99s+How+Much+He+Actually+Won+From+Rs+25+Lakh%21', 900, 500);" href="javascript:void(0);"></a> </span> <span> <a class="social-icon-sm twitter-sm social_clr_img tw" href="javascript:void(0);" onclick="shareOpen('https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.latestly.com%2Fentertainment%2Ftv%2Fshiv-thakare-reveals-shocking-truth-about-bigg-boss-marathi-2-winning-prize-money-on-bharti-singh-harsh-limbachiyaas-podcast-heres-how-much-he-actually-won-from-rs-25-lak-5849861.html&text=Shiv+Thakare+Reveals+Shocking+Truth+About+Bigg+Boss+Marathi+2+Winning+Prize+Money+on+Bharti+Singh+%26+Harsh+Limbachiyaa%E2%80%99s+Podcast+%E2%80%93+Here%E2%80%99s+How+Much+He+Actually+Won+From+Rs+25+Lakh%21&via=latestly', 650, 420);"></a> </span> <span> <a class="social-icon-sm whatsapp-sm" href="javascript:void(0);" onclick="shareOpen('https://api.whatsapp.com//send?text=Shiv+Thakare+Reveals+Shocking+Truth+About+Bigg+Boss+Marathi+2+Winning+Prize+Money+on+Bharti+Singh+%26+Harsh+Limbachiyaa%E2%80%99s+Podcast+%E2%80%93+Here%E2%80%99s+How+Much+He+Actually+Won+From+Rs+25+Lakh%21 https%3A%2F%2Fwww.latestly.com%2Fentertainment%2Ftv%2Fshiv-thakare-reveals-shocking-truth-about-bigg-boss-marathi-2-winning-prize-money-on-bharti-singh-harsh-limbachiyaas-podcast-heres-how-much-he-actually-won-from-rs-25-lak-5849861.html',900, 600)"></a> </span> <span> <a class="social-icon-sm linkedin-sm" href="javascript:void(0);" onclick="shareOpen('https://www.linkedin.com/cws/share?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.latestly.com%2Fentertainment%2Ftv%2Fshiv-thakare-reveals-shocking-truth-about-bigg-boss-marathi-2-winning-prize-money-on-bharti-singh-harsh-limbachiyaas-podcast-heres-how-much-he-actually-won-from-rs-25-lak-5849861.html&token=&isFramed=true',550, 550)"></a> </span> <span> <a class="social-icon-sm mail-sm" target="_blank" href="mailto:?subject=Shiv+Thakare+Reveals+Shocking+Truth+About+Bigg+Boss+Marathi+2+Winning+Prize+Money+on+Bharti+Singh+%26+Harsh+Limbachiyaa%E2%80%99s+Podcast+%E2%80%93+Here%E2%80%99s+How+Much+He+Actually+Won+From+Rs+25+Lakh%21&body=Check out this link https%3A%2F%2Fwww.latestly.com%2Fentertainment%2Ftv%2Fshiv-thakare-reveals-shocking-truth-about-bigg-boss-marathi-2-winning-prize-money-on-bharti-singh-harsh-limbachiyaas-podcast-heres-how-much-he-actually-won-from-rs-25-lak-5849861.html" title="Share by Email"></a> </span> <div class="clear"></div> <div style='min-width: 300px; min-height: 250px; text-align:center;'><div id='div-gpt-ad-1700572371277-0'></div></div> </div> <div class="article_auth_time_blk"> <div class="article_auth_time col-sm-9 no_pad"> <span class="cat_name"><a href="https://www.latestly.com/entertainment/tv/" name="TV" class="cat_name_alink cat_name" title="TV">TV</a></span> <span class="auth_name"> <a href="https://www.latestly.com/author/aayush-shetty/" class="auth_name_txt" title="Aayush Shetty">Aayush Shetty</a>|</span> <span class="article_date">Mar 27, 2024 04:36 PM IST</span> </div> <div class="font_resize_btn_blk col-sm-3 text-right no_pad"> <div class="btn_div increase"><a href="javascript:void(0);" id="font_increase" class="font_change_btn active" title="Increase font size" >A+</a></div> <div class="btn_div decrease"><a href="javascript:void(0);" id="font_decrease" class="font_change_btn " title="Decrease font size" >A-</a></div> <div class="clear"></div> </div> <div class="clear"></div> </div> </div><!-- article-header --> <div class="image_highlights_blk"> <div class="img_parent_blk full-details"> <img class="lazyload" src="https://st1.latestly.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/1-5859641-380x214.jpg" alt="Shiv Thakare Reveals Shocking Truth About Bigg Boss Marathi 2 Winning Prize Money on Bharti Singh & Harsh Limbachiyaa’s Podcast – Here’s How Much He Actually Won From Rs 25 Lakh!" title="Shiv Thakare Reveals Shocking Truth About Bigg Boss Marathi 2 Winning Prize Money on Bharti Singh & Harsh Limbachiyaa’s Podcast – Here’s How Much He Actually Won From Rs 25 Lakh!"> <div class="img_caption_text">Shiv Thakare (Photo Credits: Instagram)</div> </div> <div class="clear"></div> </div> <div class="article-body"> <p><em>Khatron Ke Khiladi 13</em> contestant Shiv Thakare recently appeared on Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa's podcast show. At the podcast, the <em>Bigg Boss</em> <em>Marathi 2</em> winner spilled the beans regarding his personal and professional life. The Bigg Boss 16 runner-up also made a shocking revelation about the winning prize money of <em>Bigg Boss Marathi 2</em>. Shiv revealed that he received less than half the winning amount. <a href="https://www.latestly.com/socially/entertainment/tv/is-shiv-thakare-dating-daisy-shah-bigg-boss-16-runner-up-reveals-5847651.html"><strong>Is Shiv Thakare Dating Daisy Shah? Bigg Boss 16 Runner-Up REVEALS.</strong></a> </p><h2>Shiv Thakare Reveals Getting Half the Winning Amount for <em>Bigg Boss Marathi 2</em></h2> <div class='widget'><div class='text-center'><div id='div-gpt-ad-1560419204258-1' width='300' height='250'><script>googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1560419204258-1'); }); </script></div></div></div><p>In a candid conversation with the couple at their podcast show, Shiv mentioned his humble beginnings and said his journey to fame started with <em>Bigg Boss Marathi 2</em>. While speaking, Shiv revealed that he received almost half the winning amount in <em>Bigg Boss Marathi 2</em>, initially stated as Rs 25 lakh before tax deductions. However, it was later decided that Rs 8 lakh would be distributed among other finalists, leaving Shiv with Rs 17 lakh. After-tax deductions, Shiv only had Rs 11 lakh credited to his account. Shiv even added that he was unaware of the additional deductions, including family members' travel expenses, styling, etc. </p><p><strong>Check Out Shiv Thakare on Bharti Singh-Harsh Limbachiyaa’s Podcast:</strong> </p><div class='widget'><div class='text-center'><div id='div-gpt-ad-1560419204258-2' width='300' height='250'><script>googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1560419204258-2'); }); </script></div></div></div><p><iframe title="YouTube video player" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/fLgFyyW-aG4?si=-b3KCjmVXyNDmOfF" width="100%" height="500" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen">

Shiv Thakare on Hindi Bigg Boss

While speaking about Bigg Boss Marathi, Shiv said that he started to feel a real change in his life after he came out of the Bigg Boss 16 house. Shiv said that he started to receive many brand collaborations and offers for partnership, which made him feel very overwhelmed at that time. He added that he never even imagined that he would be able to make the same amount in a year, which he made at one go during brand partnerships. Expressing gratitude for the phase he is currently in. Bigg Boss Fame Shiv Thakare Gets ED Summons as Witness in Money Laundering Case - Reports.

Although Shiv's Bigg Boss Marathi 2 journey may not have led to immediate gains, his journey in the Bigg Boss 16 house was definitely a game-changer. From fame to opportunities, his life took a complete turn.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 27, 2024 04:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).