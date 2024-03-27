Shiv Thakare Reveals Shocking Truth About Bigg Boss Marathi 2 Winning Prize Money on Bharti Singh & Harsh Limbachiyaa’s Podcast – Here’s How Much He Actually Won From Rs 25 Lakh!

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestant Shiv Thakare recently appeared on Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa's podcast show. At the podcast, the Bigg Boss Marathi 2 winner spilled the beans regarding his personal and professional life. The Bigg Boss 16 runner-up also made a shocking revelation about the winning prize money of Bigg Boss Marathi 2. Shiv revealed that he received less than half the winning amount. Is Shiv Thakare Dating Daisy Shah? Bigg Boss 16 Runner-Up REVEALS.
Shiv Thakare Reveals Getting Half the Winning Amount for Bigg Boss Marathi 2
In a candid conversation with the couple at their podcast show, Shiv mentioned his humble beginnings and said his journey to fame started with Bigg Boss Marathi 2. While speaking, Shiv revealed that he received almost half the winning amount in Bigg Boss Marathi 2, initially stated as Rs 25 lakh before tax deductions. However, it was later decided that Rs 8 lakh would be distributed among other finalists, leaving Shiv with Rs 17 lakh. After-tax deductions, Shiv only had Rs 11 lakh credited to his account. Shiv even added that he was unaware of the additional deductions, including family members' travel expenses, styling, etc.
Check Out Shiv Thakare on Bharti Singh-Harsh Limbachiyaa’s Podcast:
Shiv Thakare on Hindi Bigg Boss
While speaking about Bigg Boss Marathi, Shiv said that he started to feel a real change in his life after he came out of the Bigg Boss 16 house. Shiv said that he started to receive many brand collaborations and offers for partnership, which made him feel very overwhelmed at that time. He added that he never even imagined that he would be able to make the same amount in a year, which he made at one go during brand partnerships. Expressing gratitude for the phase he is currently in. Bigg Boss Fame Shiv Thakare Gets ED Summons as Witness in Money Laundering Case - Reports.
Although Shiv's Bigg Boss Marathi 2 journey may not have led to immediate gains, his journey in the Bigg Boss 16 house was definitely a game-changer. From fame to opportunities, his life took a complete turn.
