A few days back Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s latest song 'Shona Shona' dropped online and fans of the two were literally on cloud nine. The said melody in just two days garnered millions of views. However, the big news we wanna tell you is that 'Shona Shona' is a copied version from K-pop’s two music videos ‘Like A Movie’ by B1A4 and ‘Beware’ by IZ*ONE’s. Yes, that’s true! We wonder what was on the maker's mind when they created this piece which has so many similarities from the two Korean songs. This is indeed sad as copying someone else’s work is not at all creative. Shona Shona Song: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's Cute Chemistry is the Highlight of this Song (Watch Video).

Right from the colour palette, the diner outlet scene, the window shot to the most prominent one where Sidharth and Shehnaaz are sitting together, it’s not original. Now, SidNaaz’s fans in their defence would say it’s an inspiration, but nah, stop there you fellas, let’s ‘call a spade a spade.’ Incase, you want proof, here are a few comparison frames that’ll make you understand what we are trying to convey. Sidharth Shukla Reveals What He Likes the Most About His ‘Shona Shona’ Co-Star Shehnaaz Gill.

Check Out The Tweets Below:

this guy also copied B1A4’s MV scene for scene look at this shit https://t.co/6aUcGGJ51q pic.twitter.com/6IYAp6cHdW — vivi ☆ (@CATGIRLYUR1) November 25, 2020

There's More:

'Shona Shona':

'Like A Movie':

'Beware':

This is not the first time an Indian music video is copied from K-pop, as we’ve seen this multiple times. However, the point here is what are we gaining from this? It’s more like losing respect as an artist in the global market. But who cares, right? 'Shona Shona' is sung by Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar. What’s your take on this? Tell us in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

