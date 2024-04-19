Naagin 5 actress Surbhi Chandna on Friday shared a scintillating glimpse of herself 'living the island life' while also sharing a peek into her delicious breakfast. Surbhi shared a selfie on Instagram stories, where she is seen sipping coconut water on a beach. Sporting a black sports bra and lavender-coloured shorts, Surbhi exudes a radiant glow despite being full of sweat. The caption reads: "Living the Island Life." However, Surbhi didn't mention the location in her post. Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma Exude Love and Joy in These Pictures From Their Dreamy Wedding Ceremony!.

Her husband, Karan Sharma, posted a video on his Instagram stories, showing the couple jogging on the beach. The caption reads: "Sound of the ocean and the morning sun... perfect setting for a morning jog." In another story, Surbhi, who is known for her work in Ishqbaaaz, shared a glimpse of her breakfast, captioned as: "String Hopper and Green Peas Mappas for Bf". Surbhi Chandna Ties the Knot! Actress Shares First Mesmerising Wedding Photos With Karan Sharma (View Pics).

View Surbhi Chandna's Insta Story:

Surbhi Chandna with her hubby Karan Sharma (Photo Credit: Instagram)

The couple, who have been together for over 13 years, tied the knot on March 2 in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Meanwhile, Surbhi recently launched her rendition of the popular Pakistani song "Kahani Suno". She was last seen in the show Sherdil Shergill.

