All You Need to Know About The Idol (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The Idol, from the mind of Sam Levinson and The Weeknd finally premieres this week. A show that follows the rise of the popstar Jocelyn in a really sick and twisted story, The Idol seems to be a critique on the Hollywood culture like no other. With the show recently premiering at Cannes, the buzz for it surely has been there, either it be good or bad. The Idol Review: Critics Pan Sam Levinson's HBO Drama Calling it 'Lazy', Say It Lacks 'Depth' and 'Subtlety'.

Controversy has followed The Idol for a while now. Coming from the same minds who created Euphoria, it shouldn't come as a surprise that the Lily-Rose Depp-starrer will take some huge swings with its subject matter. So, before you check the series out, here's all you need to know about it.

Cast

The Idol stars Lily-Rose Depp as Jocelyn and Abel Tesfaye (The Weeknd) as Tedros. They will be joined by Suzanna Son as Chloe, Troye Sivan as Xander, Jennie Ruby Jane as Dyanne, Moses Sumney as Izaak, Jane Adams as Nikki Katz. The series also stars Dan Levy, Eli Roth, Hari Nef and more. Alexa Demie is also rumoured to make a cameo in the series.

Plot

The Idol follows pop-star Jocelyn who after having a nervous breakdown has her tour canceled. Seeing her career on a slump, she starts a relationship with a self-help guru called Tedros, who is also the leader of a cult. Having a rejuvenated energy, Jocelyn once again is motivated and works towards becoming the sexiest pop-star in all of America.

Watch the Trailer for The Idol:

Release Date and How to Watch

The Idol starring Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd will premiere its first episode on Max on June 4. As for India, the series will premiere on JIO Cinemas on June 5. The Idol: Lily Rose-Depp and The Weeknd’s Max Show Debuts on Rotten Tomatoes With 20% Score.

Review

A review for The Idol isn't available yet. As soon as one is available, the page will be updated accordingly.

