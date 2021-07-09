What If...? is a new animated series by Marvel Studios developed for Disney+. It features an ensemble cast of characters that will be put in different situations compared to their live-action counterparts to ask the question 'what if?'. It will feature a voice cast that’s bigger than any ensemble that Marvel has ever put out (yes bigger than Avengers: Endgame too) and will have many of the original familiar faces returning to voice their characters as well. Marvel Studios’ What If…? Trailer: The Avengers Reassemble for This Disney+ Anime Series That Mixes Up Their Fates and Powers (Watch Video).

Jeffrey Wright will be voicing the Watcher, the celestial being, who will serves as a narrator for the series, while observing the various What If...? events from different multiverses.

From the original roster of Marvel characters and the actor playings, the below would be returning to voice the characters.

The returning voice cast includes:

Hayley Atwell as Captain Peggy Carter

Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa

Josh Brolin as Thanos

Dominic Cooper as Howard Stark

David Dastmalchian as Kurt

Michael Douglas as Hank Pym

Karen Gillan as Nebula

Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster

Frank Grillo as Brock Rumlow

Sean Gunn as Kraglin

Chris Hemsworth as Thor

Tom Hiddleston as Loki

Djimon Hounsou as Korath the Pursuer

Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury

Toby Jones as Arnim Zola

Michael B Jordan as Killmonger

Neal McDonough as Dum Dum Dugan

Natalie Portman as Jane Foster

Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton

Michael Rooker as Yondu Udonta

Paul Rudd as Scott Lang

Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner

Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes

Chris Sullivan as Taserface

Stanley Tucci as Abraham Erskine

Taika Waititi as Korg

Also important to note that this will be the late Chadwick Boseman’s final appearance as T’Challa.

While most of the actors are returning to voice their characters, it seems like Tony Stark/Iron Man (original -Robert Downey Jr), Steve Rogers/Captain America (original - Chris Evans), Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange (original - Benedict Cumberbatch), Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (original - Brie Larson) will be voiced by someone else. It’s also been reported that The Collector (original - Benicio del Toro), Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland), The Ancient One (Tilda Swinton), Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), Ego (Kurt Russell), Vision (Paul Bettany), Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olson), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Drax (Dave Bautista), Howard the Duck (Seth Green) and Shuri (Letitia Wright) will be voiced by different actors as well.

This can be a slight disappointment for the fans because the actors themselves have become so synonymous with the roles that it is hard to imagine someone else playing them. Marvel’s What If...? will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on August 11, 2021.

