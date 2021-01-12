Actress Shivangi Joshi, who plays the female lead in the current plot of the popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, feels that being a crucial part of the iconic show is a blessing. The show completes 12 years of run on Tuesday, as well as 3,300 episodes, making it the longest-running Hindi GEC show till date. "The feeling is outstanding and great. I am privileged to share space with some of the finest actors and crew I have ever come across. Being a part of 'Yeh Rishta...' is a blessing," Shivangi, who plays the lead character of Naira, told IANS. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Clocks 12 Years: Hina Khan Says the Love That She Received for the Role Still Overwhelms Her

According to the Actor, the USP of the show is "the lovely direction, amazing scriptwriting and storytelling and the vision of our mentor and producer, Rajan Shahi sir". Shivangi enjoys a huge fan following for her role, and her on-screen romance with the male lead character Kartik, played by Mohsin Khan, is popular. Fans have even given the on-screen pair a special couple name -- 'Kaira.' Shivangi Joshi Bids Adieu To Naira and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Her Farewell Message Will Leave You In Tears (Watch Video)

Talking about the special moments from the show, she says: "I think each and every scene is special to me, but if I had to recall my favourites, it would be the Kaira moments, and the performances in Greece and Rajasthan. That was a thrilling experience." The show hit a roadblock last year owing to lockdown but Shivangi says she only came out stronger from the experience.

"Each day is a lesson to learn, remember and overcome, be it a working day or an off day. Last year kept me away from work for a few months but reunited me with my family. I worked on myself, was engrossed in household work and spent time with myself. These are the best feelings one should experience, " She shares.

