Makers of "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" have started airing new episodes of the popular daily soap, and it seems netizens are not much impressed with the execution of scenes during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Videos of the new episode have been doing the rounds on the internet, in which actresses Shivangi Joshi and Alka Kaushal can be seen in face shields and masks. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Stars Mohnsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi Show Fans How Lockdown Romance Looks Like! (Watch Videos)

Reacting to the video, a user commented: "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai? Scientists are still figuring out the answer to this question." "Even Covid-19 couldn't end Yeh Rishta kya Kehlata Hai," another user tweeted. Social media users pointed at a scene where the lead actor Mohsin Khan kisses on co-star Shivangi's face shield. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and Anupamaa Undergo Timeslot Changes, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Remains Unchanged (Deets Inside)

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai - A Contemporary Guide to Safer Sex Practices pic.twitter.com/Xag9YDsE3m — Popodom (@prawncream) July 15, 2020

The moment I thought ki ab toh "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" khatam ho hi jayega, they all came up wearing face shields and masks in brand new episodes. pic.twitter.com/WzNFxrwoYa — Yushmita Sidar (@Yushmita_Sidar) July 15, 2020

#YehRishtaKyaKehlataHai Yeh Rishta kya Kehlata hai had done 3143 episodes in its first season and now come back again in lockdown Le fans pic.twitter.com/eTLpyNY02r — RishiRoshan (@RishiRoshan12) July 13, 2020

Covid-19 bhi Yeh rishta kya kehlata hai band nai kar paya😫 pic.twitter.com/SVXhXgK5cV — Shru (@memelover_shru2) July 14, 2020

WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON ON YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI pic.twitter.com/N4lDM5vvBI — deku day :P (@gothIino) July 14, 2020

"Romanticising hygiene. Her man was putting on her sanitiser, gloves, everything for her... it's mad," a Twitter user wrote, about the portrayal of mush in the Star Plus show.

