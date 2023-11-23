In today's episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH), Armaan anxiously waits for his phone to work, while Abhira hopes Akshara answers his call. However, Armaan's distraction leads to a car accident when Abhira takes a blind turn. They blame each other for the mishap. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai November 22, 2023 Written Update: Akshara, Abhira Decide To Run Away From Yuvraj, Armaan’s Date With Ruhi Gets Spoiled by His Family!

As Abhira receives a text from Akshara and Arman gets one about his whereabouts, Abhira wishes him an unpleasant stay in Mussoorie, hoping they never meet again. At Goenka's, Ruhi lies about her date being cancelled due to work, while Abhira emphasises knowing Yuvraj's lawyer.

Arman begins working on Yuvraj's case and encounters a fabricated story. Yuvraj blames the opposition, mentioning Akshara as their lawyer. Armaan, unaware of the truth, visits Akshara to convince her to back out of the case before she loses. Meanwhile, opposition parties visit Akshara with their motives, leaving Armaan suspicious.

In the court, Arman tries to prove the driver's guilt, but Akshara requests for an eyewitness. Abhira taunts Armaan and a pen ink in her hand gets spilled on his shirt. As the court proceedings unfold, Yuvraj feels conflicted, and Akshara plays her trump card, seeking blessings for truth to prevail. Episode ends!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 23, 2023 09:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).