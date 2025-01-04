In a big development, Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma are headed for a divorce. The couple has not had the best of times of late with rumours of their separation doing the rounds for quite some time now and it seems that there are set to be true. Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma had tied the knot in the year 2020 and similar speculations had run rife when the latter, who is also a popular choreographer removed the Indian leg-spinner's name from her Instagram handle. Dhanashree Verma had later quashed all talks around her rumours of divorce with Yuzvendra Chahal. Yuzvendra Chahal Shares Cryptic Instagram Story Amid Ongoing Rumours of Divorce With Wife Dhanashree Verma.

In a report by Times Now, a source close to the famous couple confirmed that they are set to get separated. The source as quoted by the report also states that it is a matter of time before the couple make their separation official. Eagle-eyed fans on social media spotted that Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma are not following each other on Instagram. Furthermore, Yuzvendra Chahal has removed all pictures with Dhanashree Verma from his Instagram profile. The same cannot be said for Dhanashree Verma, who still has a couple of posts featuring her and the cricketer's pictures. Who Is Dhanashree Verma? Amid Yuzvendra Chahal Divorce Rumours, Know About His Glamorous Wife (See Pics).

Yuzvendra Chahal Not Following Wife Dhanashree Verma on Instagram

Yuzvendra Chahal unfollows Dhanashree Verma (Photo credit: Instagram @yuzi_chahal23)

Dhanashree Verma Doesn't Follow Yuzvendra Chahal

Dhanashree Verma not following Yuzvendra Chahal on Instagram (Photo credit: Instagram @dhanashree9)Meanwhile, on the cricketing front, Yuzvendra Chahal last played for India in a T20I against the West Indies in 2023. He was part of the Indian team that won the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 title in the USA and West Indies. Yuzvendra Chahal was also acquired by Punjab Kings at the IPL 2025 Mega Auction for a massive sum of Rs 18 crore. With that, he became the most expensive spin bowler in IPL history.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 04, 2025 02:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).