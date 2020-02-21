Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Exam Admit Card 2020 Released Online at bie.ap.gov.in, Here Are Steps to Download Hall Ticket (Direct Link Available)

Representational Image (Photo Credits: @brookecagle/ unsplash.com)

Amaravati, February 21: Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education or (APBIE) on Saturday released its admit card for intermediate examinations. Candidates can download their hall tickets from official website i.e. bie.ap.gov.in. The inter exams are scheduled in March 2020, the inter exam for first-year will begin on March 4, 2020, and second-year examination on March 20. UPSC Engineering Services Prelims Result 2020 Declared! Check List of Candidates Qualified for ESE Mains at upsc.gov.in.

Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh had released the exam time table for first and second-year examination on December 2, 2019. The practical examinations were held from February 1 to February 20, 2020.

Here Are Steps To Download Andhra Pradesh Inter Hall Tickets 2020

Visit the official website- bie.ap.gov.in On the home page, there will be two links- first-year and second-year admit card Click either on first-year hall ticket or second-year hall ticket A new tab will appear Enter your credentials Your admit card will appear on the screen Download hall ticket for future reference.

HERE'S THE DIRECT LINK TO DOWNLOAD AP BIE HALL TICKET

It should be noted that no student will be allowed to write the exam without proper hall ticket. To prevent cheating, CCTV cameras are installed at examinations halls across the state. The board also notified that strict action will be taken against those who caught cheating.