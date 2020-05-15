Assam CEE 2020 Exam to be Held on June 28, Check Other Important Dates Online at astu.ac.in

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

Dispur, May 15: Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) has announced the revised exam dates for Assam CEE 2020. The Combined Entrance examination will be held on June 28. The original schedule of the exam (April 26) was postponed due to the novel coronavirus crisis and pandemic. Candidates can visit the official site of ASTU at astu.ac.in for other dates and details. Exam, Results 2020 Updates Given by HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhariyal Nishank in His Live Session Today, Check Important Details Here.

The last date to fill up the application process was April 7, 2020. However, the date has been extended till May 27. Candidates need to login onto the exam portal astu.ac.in to complete Assam CEE 2020 exam registration process. Admit cards will be issued from June 10. CBSE Schools to Conduct Exams for Year 2020 Online or Offline for Failed Class 9, 11 Students.

Important Dates for CEE 2020:

Last Date for online submission of Applications- May 27, 2020

Issue of Admit Cars online (till the date of exam)- June 10, 2020

Date for CEE 2020 examination- June 28, 2020

Examination timing- 11 am to 2 PM

Declaration of results July 12, 2020

The results of Assam CEE 2020 will be declared on the official website on July 13. Assam CEE is the entrance examination conducted admission in Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) courses in ASTU. To get admission, students need to clear the exam.