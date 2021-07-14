Shimla, July 14: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) on Wednesday released the Class 12 result on the official website. Students can check their results on the official website of HPBOSE - hpbose.org. According to reports, 92.77 percent of students have been declared pass by the board. Over one lakh students appeared for the exam. Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10 Result 2021: MPBSE Declares Results Online at mpbse.nic.in, 100% Pass Percentage Recorded; Know How to Check & Download.

Puhspendra, a student from Kullu, scored 100 percent marks. The class 12 exams have been cancelled by the HPBOSE due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The result was prepared on the basis of the performance of students in their class tests. In 2021, a total of 3,679 candidates have secured more than 90 percent marks. MPBSE Class 11 & Class 9 Result 2021 Declared Online at vimarsh.mp.gov.in; Here is How You Can Check It.

Here Are Steps To Check The Result:

Students should visit the official website of HPBOSE - hpbose.org.

On the home page, click on the link for HPBOSE Class 12 Result.

A new page will open.

Enter your login credentials.

The HPBOSE Class 12 Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout of the same for future references.

Students can also check results through SMS. They can get the result by typing HP12<space><ROLL NUMBER> and sending it to 56263. According to reports, over 700 students have been placed in the compartmental category. Notably, the class 12 exams were cancelled after the English exam due to the pandemic.

