New Delhi, April 21: The application process for ICAI CA Foundation June exams 2021 has begun on Wednesday. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is conducting the exams. Candidates can visit the official website - www.icai.org – to apply for the exams. The last date to submit the application form is May 4. However, aspirants can submit their application till May 7 with a late fee. ICAI CA Intermediate 2021 Results Declared for January Exam; Candidates Can Check Scores Online at icaiexam.icai.org.

The exams will be held on June 24, 26, 28 and 30. Indian candidates need to pay Rs 1,500 as application fees. The paper will be conducted in two shifts. The ICAI CA foundation paper 1 and 2 will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm, while papers 3 and 4 will take place from 2 pm to 4 pm. The exams will be held as per COVID-19 protocols. CA Final Result 2020 Announced by ICAI; Candidates Can Check Results at Official Website - icai.org.

Here Are Steps to Apply For The Exams:

Candidates are required to visit the official website of ICAI - icaiexam.icai.org.

On the home page, click on the login link available for registration for the exams.

Aspirants are then required to enter the login details.

Click on submit.

Fill in the application form.

Pay the fees online.

Save and download the form for future reference.

The CA foundation exams will be conducted in centres across various states. For overseas candidates, the examination centres will be in Bahrain, Kuwait, Muscat, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Dubai, Uganda and Kathmandu. For overseas centres, excluding Kathmandu, the examination fees s USD 325.Rs 2,200 will be charged for Kathmandu centres.

