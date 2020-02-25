ICSI CS Executive December Exam Result 2019–20 Declared, Download E-Mark Sheet Online at icsi.edu

Representational Image (Photo Credits: unsplash.com)

After declaring the result for CS Professional programme, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the results for CS Executive Programme. Candidates who appeared in the CS Executive December 2019 exam can now check and download their E-Mark Sheet available at the official website; icsi.edu. ICSI declared the CS Professional result at 11:00 am, today, February 25, 2020. Following the schedule, the institute released the CS Executive result 2019-20 at 2:00 pm today on its website. It is important to note here that the CS Executive December exam result has been declared for both old and new syllabus. ICSI CS December 2019–20 Exam Result for Professional Programme Declared.

While confirming the ICSI CS December 2019-20 exam result announcement, the institute in its official notification detailed some important points. Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Executive Programme (Old and New Syllabus) examination will be uploaded on the website of Institute www.icsi.edu immediately after the declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement will be issued,” reads the official notification for CS Executive Programme.

How to Check the ICSI CS Professional Exam Result?

Visit the official website of ICSI; icsi.edu .

. On the top bar, click on the students’ tab.

Now select, ‘Examination’ from the drop-down list.

The link to check and download the ICSI CS Executive Result will be displayed on the computer screen.

Click on the link to visit the login page.

Submit the required details.

Your ICSI CS Executive Exam Result 2019 will be displayed on the computer screen.

The CS Executive 2019 result includes the subject-wise break-up of marks scored by the candidates. ICSI declared the results for CS Foundation December 2019 exam in January, 2020. After the announcement, the institute dropped CS Foundation from ICSI curriculum. It introduced the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) as a mandatory qualifying test for the students of all categories for registration to the Executive Programme.