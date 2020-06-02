JAC Class 9 Result 2020 Declared Online At jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com; Here Are Steps to Check Scorecard

Students (Photo Credits: IANS|Representational Image)

Ranchi, June 2: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) on Tuesday, June 2, declared the result for JAC 9th result 2020 board exam. More than fourth lakh students had appeared for the examination. The results can be checked online at jac.jharkhand.ac.in. To check JAC 9th result, students have to be ready with their roll code and roll number. The official websites for JAC Class 9th result are jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com. Unlock 1 Guidelines: Schools, Colleges And Other Educational Institutions Will Open in Phase 2, Decision to be Taken in July.

Initially, the results were scheduled to be declared in March. However, it was delayed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. In 2019, JAC 9th results were out on April 11. Students. who are waiting for JAC class 9th result, eagerly can follow the steps to check their grades.

Steps To Check JAC Class 9th Result 2020

Visit Jharkhand Academic Council's official website- jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Click on the link for JAC 9th Result 2020 on the home page

Enter your details

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference

Meanwhile, JAC Class 9 results would also be declared this week only. JAC Board Exam Result 2020 for Class 10 and Class 12 is expected in July 2020. The evaluation process for Class 10 and Class 12 started last week.