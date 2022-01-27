Ranchi, January 27: The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) on Thursday postponed Combined Civil Services Main Exam 2021. The JPSC Combined Civil Services Main Exam 2021 was scheduled to be held from January 28 to January 30 this year. The commission posted the official notification in this regard on jpsc.gov.in. The JPSC is yet to release the new exam dates. NIOS Public Exam 2022 Admit Card Released At Official Website nios-voc.demodevelopment.com; Here Steps To Download The Admit Card.

A petition was filed seeking revision of results of preliminary examination Notably, in an affidavit submitted before the division bench of the Jharkhand High Court, the commission sought three weeks to take the decision over the issue. The petition was filed by Kumar Sanyam alleging discrepancy in the prelims result.

Notably, the JPSC Combined Civil Services Mains Exam 2021 will comprise of two parts – written and interview. The written exam comprises six papers. Candidates who clear the written exam will be called for an interview. The selection in the written exam is based on the minimum qualifying marks in the written papers.

The admit card for the mains exam was released on January 18. Only those candidates, who were shortlisted in the prelims exam, are eligible for appearing for the mains exam. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 245 vacancies. Candidates are advised to visit the official website for more details.

