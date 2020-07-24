One after another, the educational boards are declaring the class 10 and class 12 exam results amid the pandemic. While most of the states are yet to make an announcement, many have declared their results for 10th and 12th examinations held this year. Now it is time for the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) to announce the 12th result 2020, the date of which is yet to be confirmed. The pandemic and coronavirus lockdown has disrupted the MP board exams 2020, which delayed the evaluation process. If media reports are to be believed then MP 12th board exam result 2020 can be expected in August. However, this should be noted that it is speculation and MPBSE is yet to confirm the MP 12th result 2020 date. Once declared, mpbse.nic.in will host the marks scored by the candidates for the class 12 board exams. MP 12th Result 2020 to Be Declared Soon: Where and How to Check MPBSE Class 12 Board Exam Results Online.

Websites to Check MPBSE 12th Result 2020

The Madhya Pradesh 12th result 2020 once declared will be released on the official website of MPBSE, mpbse.nic.in. Along with the official website, MP Board Result 2020 will also be made available on third-party sites such as examresults.net. Because of huge traffic on the result website, there is a possibility that the result page might delay in response, once declared. In such cases, MP 12th students can visit the third-party sites to check their marks scored in the board exams.

How to Check MP 12th Result 2020?

Visit the official website of the board i.e. mpbse.nic.in.

Once declared, on the homepage, you will find the link which says ‘MP Board class 12 result 2020.’ Click on the link

A new page will appear on the screen.

Enter the asked credentials and submit.

Your MP Board 12th Result 2020 will appear on the screen.

Check and download the same for future reference.

This year, both class 10 and class 12 results for the board were delayed because of the pandemic. The papers of class 12 examinations which could not be conducted as per the decided schedule were held from June 9 to June 16 in the state. Meanwhile, MPBSE already declared the class 10 board exam results on July 4 this year.

