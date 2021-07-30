Chandigarh, July 30: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) announced the PSEB Class 12 result 2021 today. i.e. on July 30. The results were announced via online mode at around 3 pm. Students can check the Punjab Board 12th result 2021 on the official website of the board-pseb.ac.in. To access the PSEB result 2021 Class 12 results online, students will have to enter their roll number and check the scores.

The Class 12 exams were cancelled in the state owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Punjab Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla, which announcing the cancellation of board exams, had said that the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will declare the results as per the pattern of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). CBSE Class XII Result 2021 Declared, Pass Percentage at 99.37%; Students Can Check Class 12 Marks at cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

PSEB 12th result 2021: How to Check Scores Online

Students have to visit the official website of PSEB- pseb.ac.in to check the results online. On the homepage, look for the 'PSEB 12th result 2021' login window. Students have to enter the roll number in the first field The PSEB Class 12 result 2021 will be displayed on the screen Download the result and save it for future references.

Singla had also informed that as many as 3,08,000 students enrolled in Class 12 in government, aided and private schools under the PSEB in the 2020-21 academic session. Students can check their PSEB Class 12th result 2021 by entering their names in the result window. The online PSEB 12th result 2021 will contain details like student name, roll number, marks obtained etc.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 30, 2021 03:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).