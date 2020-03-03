RBI Assistant Prelims Result 2020 Declared, List of Shortlisted Candidates for Mains Exam Available Online at rbi.org.in

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared the result for the preliminary examination. The RBI Assistant Result 2020 for Prelims exam was announced today, March 3 at the official website; rbi.org.in. All the candidates who have appeared in the RBI Assistant Prelims 2020 exam can now check and download the result. RBI has released the list of shortlisted candidates who will next appear in the RBI Assistant Mains exam, which is scheduled to be held by the end of this month. RBI Assistant Prelims Result 2020 includes the roll number of candidates who have been qualified for the next stage of the recruitment procedure. UPPSC PCS Main Exam 2020 Online Application Process Starts, Apply Before March 31.

RBI conducted the prelims examination on February 14 and February 15, 2020, at various centres across the country. The recruitment process is being held for the bank to fill in 926 Assistant vacancies at many branches nationwide. Those who qualified the RBI Assistant Prelims 2020, should note that they will get separate Admissions letters for the Main exam, which will be made available at the RBI website.

How to Check RBI Assistant Prelims Result 2020?

Visit the official website of RBI; rbi.org.in.

Click on Opportunities@RBI.

Under the Current Vacancies tab, you will the Results menu.

Visit the RBI Result for Assistant—Online Preliminary Examination.

You can also CLICK HERE to visit the RBI Assistant Prelims Result 2020 directly.

to visit the RBI Assistant Prelims Result 2020 directly. The result will be available in PDF format.

Search for your Roll Number and see your status.

If your roll number appears in the file, download the PDF and begin your preparations for the next stage Mains exam.

RBI will conduct the Mains exam for Assistant Recruitment on March 29, 2020. The link for downloading the admission letters, information handout, instructions and declaration form for PWD candidates, time and venue will shortly be made available in the RBI website.