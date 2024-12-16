Jaipur, December 16: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER), has opened online applications for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2024-25 at official website https://rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. This state-level test qualifies candidates for teaching positions in primary (Classes 1-5) and upper primary (Classes 6-8) government schools across Rajasthan.

The last date to apply for the examination is January 15, 2025. AIBE 19 Admit Card 2024 Released, Know Steps to Download Hall Tickets From allindiabarexamination.com.

Key Dates

Application Start Date: December 16, 2024 Last Date to Apply: January 15, 2025 Admit Card Release: February 19, 2025 Exam Date: February 27, 2025

Eligibility

Educational Qualifications: Vary by level (refer to official notification). Age Limit: Minimum 18 years, with age relaxation for SC/ST/OBC and EWS categories.

REET 2024: How to Apply

Visit the BSER website: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in Find and click on the REET 2024-25 application link. Register, fill in the application form, and upload required documents. Pay the applicable fees and save the confirmation receipt.

REET 2024: Exam Details

Level 1: For teaching Classes 1-5. Level 2: For teaching Classes 6-8.

Candidates aiming to teach Classes 1-8 must attempt both levels.

REET 2024: Selection Process

Written Exam: Two levels assess subject knowledge and teaching aptitude. Document Verification: For qualified candidates.

For syllabus, exam pattern, and further details, visit the official BSER website or refer to the REET notification.

