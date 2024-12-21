Jaipur, December 21: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will release the district details for the RPSC Senior Teacher 2024 exam on December 21, 2024. Candidates who have applied for the Senior Teacher (Sanskrit Edu.) Comp. Exam 2024 can check the notification on the official RPSC website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per the official announcement, the admit card for the exam will be available on December 25, 2024. Applicants can download their admit cards by visiting sso.rajasthan.gov.in, logging in, and selecting the “Recruitment Portal” link under Citizen Apps (G2C). BPSC Admit Card 2024: Bihar Public Service Commission Releasing Hall Ticket for 70th Preliminary Exam Today at bpsc.bih.nic.in, Know Steps To Download.

The written examination for Senior Teacher 2024 is scheduled from December 28 to December 31, 2024, in two shifts daily. The first shift will run from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM, and the second from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM. AIBE 19 Admit Card 2024 Released, Know Steps to Download Hall Tickets From allindiabarexamination.com.

Subject-wise schedule:

December 28: Social Science, Hindi

December 29: General Knowledge (G.K.) and Educational Psychology, Science

December 30: Mathematics, Sanskrit

December 31: English

Steps to Check Admit Card and Exam District Details:

Visit rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Click the link for district details or admit card. Enter your login details and submit. View and download the displayed information. Print a hard copy for future use.

Stay updated via the official website for further details.

