Delhi, October 6: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released admit cards for the 4th phase of UGC NET December 2021, June 2022 (merged cycles) scheduled for October 8 and 10. Candidates who will appear in these exams can download the admit cards at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Registered candidates would require to key in their application number and date of birth to login into their accounts for hall tickets of UGC NET December 2021, June 2022.

“The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles)-Phase IV for Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for Assistant Professor in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode,” reads the notification.

UGC NET 2022 Admit Card: Steps to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of UGC NET — ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, scroll towards the end of the page and click on the link for admit card download

Step 3: Key in the required login credentials such as application number, date of birth, Security pin as seen on the screen.

Step 4: Tap on the submit button and the hall ticket will be available on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a print out for future use and reference.

Candidates should remember to carry their admit card to the exam centre, as no aspirant will be allowed to enter the exam hall without first showing the hall tickets.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the admit card, he/she can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

