New Delhi, July 31: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has declared the results of Class 10 board for the academic year 2020-21 on Saturday. The results have been uploaded on the official website of the parishad. Students who registered for the UP Class 10 board can visit the websites at upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in to view and download their results. The UPMSP had earlier this week activated the direct link to download roll numbers of the students who registered for the board this year. CBSE Class XII Result 2021 Declared, Pass Percentage at 99.37%; Students Can Check Class 12 Marks at cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the UP Board Examination for Class 10 were cancelled for the academic year 2020-21. The students have been evaluated on the basis of their performance in Class 9 as well as pre-board examination of Class 10. As per reports, a total of 26,09,501 students have registered themselves for the UP High School board this year. AHSEC HS Result 2021 Declared, Students Can Check Assam Board Class 12 Scores Online at ahsec.nic.in and resultsassam.nic.in.

Here Is How To Check & Download UP Board Class 10 Result 2021:

Visit the official website at upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in

Click on the link for Class 10 or High School Result 2021

A new web page will open

Login by entering required credentials

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a print out of the same

Students are advised to contact the relevant authorities immediately in case of any discrepancies in the result. Since the examination was not conducted this year, hence the board will not release the merit list. As per reports, the students who are not satisfied with the result will be given an option to appear of the exams once the coronavirus situation improves.

