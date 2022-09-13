Mumbai, September 13: On Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) declared the UP Board Compartment Results 2022 for Class 10th and Class 12th. The UP Board declared the Class 10 compartment/improvement exam result and Class 12 compartment examination result. Candidates who appeared for the UP Board Compartment Exam for Class 10 and Class can check their results by visiting the official website of UP Board at upmsp.edu.in.

Divyakant Shukla, Secretary of the Uttar Pradesh Board said that students can check their exam results on the UP Board’s website at www.upmsp.edu.in. This year, the UP Board conducted the Class 10th and Class 12th compartment exams on August 27. MAH MBA CET Result 2022 Declared at cetcell.mahacet.org; Know Steps To Check Scorecard.

UP Board Class 10th and Class 12th Compartment Result 2022:

Visit the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in

Click on the "Class 10 or Class 12 Compartment/Improvement examination result" link

Enter with your log-in credentials

Click on submit

Check your result

Take a printout for future reference

According to reports, a total of 99.98 percent of students successfully cleared the compartment/ improvement examination of high school. The overall pass percentage of both boys and girls stood at 99.98 percent. On the other hand, 94.98 percent of students passed the intermediate examination. While the boys scored a pass percentage of 95.42 percent, the girls bettered the boy with 94.64 percent.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 13, 2022 03:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).