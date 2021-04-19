‘Intensified Globalization Make Talent Acquisition Not Any Easier With Cut-Throat Competitiveness’, Says Chibu

Over the past generation, talent management practices have been largely dysfunctional, leading corporations to lurch from surpluses of talent to shortfalls to surpluses and back again. At its heart, talent management is simply a matter of anticipating the need for human capital and then set out a plan to meet it. It’s time for a fundamentally new approach to talent management that takes into account the great uncertainty businesses face today. Fortunately, companies already have such a model, one that has been well-honed over decades to anticipate and meet demand in uncertain environments—supply chain management. By borrowing lessons from operations and supply chain research, most of the firms have been able to create a new model of talent management better suited to today’s realities. Celestine Chibu Amajoy is one of the super talent managers who have successfully worked with many A-list contacts and celebrities in the industry. Chibu shares some insights on how one can acquire the talent management business in the 21st century.

Insight 1: Identify & Build to Mitigate Risk

A shortfall of real talent is the greatest concern of the global world when all artists are homegrown. The only way to avoid a shortfall is to deliberately overshoot talent demand projections. If the process produced an excess of talent, it was relatively easy to park people on a bench, just as one might put spare parts in a warehouse, until opportunities became available. It may sound absurd to suggest that an organization would maintain the equivalent of a human-capital supply closet, but that was extremely common in the organization-man period.

Today, a deep bench of talent has become an expensive inventory. What’s more, it’s inventory that can walk out the door. Ambitious executives don’t want to and don’t have to sit on the bench. Artists who have been skilling up are the most likely to decamp, as they leave for opportunities to make better use of those new skills - leaving campaigns & companies miserable. In short, keep your clauses and contracts straight.

Insight 2: Adapt to the Uncertainty in Talent Demand

Talent managers ought to be self-sufficient and learn to hold various artists along the way. Holding only one talent can fluctuate the requirements a great deal. Remember to hold several talents in the same industry. It can be risky to rely on just one talent and wait for them to build their paths. However, holding several artists can help you provide the right platform to each by expanding your network in the same niche.

