Nalini Sriharan, who is currently serving a life term in former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination case has donated Rs. 5,000 to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund on Tuesday. Nalini’s lawyer Pugazhendhi Pandian said she donated the amount from her savings that she earned while working in the prison.

According to Tamil Nadu prison guidelines, the wages earned inside the prison and the money given to them by their family are kept in prisoners’ cash property account. Hindustan Times reported that Nalini wrote to the police superintendent on Monday that she wants to donate her earnings and it was processed within a day. While she didn't mention any reason for her donation. Tamil Nadu Government Release Details of CM Relief Fund Inflows, Expenses.

Nalini was sentenced to death for Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination by a suicide bomb with other six conspirators belonging to the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), in Sriperumbudur (Tamil Nadu) on May 21, 1991. This sentence was reduced to a life term after Sonia Gandhi intervened. The Supreme Court had reduced the sentence of the other six convicts in the case. The Gandhi family has said that they have forgiven the convicts on many occasions. Nitish Veera Dies Due To COVID-19 Related Complications; The Tamil Actor Was Popular For Asuran And Pudhupettai.

Nalini’s donation comes on the same day when fellow convict AG Perarivalan’s mother appealed to Stalin to grant parole to her son sighting a high risk of COVID-19 in prison. In 2018, the Tamil Nadu Cabinet passed a resolution for the release of all seven convicts in the case and sent it to Governor Banwarilal Purohit. But three years later, Purohit declined to take a decision in the case, citing that it was the President who was the competent authority to take a decision on this.

