Chennai, May 18: The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday released the details of the money received and spent from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund (CMPRF).

According to a statement, the CMPRF has received Rs 69 crore as contributions since May 11 after the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin's appeal to philanthropists and the Tamil diaspora to contribute extensively and generously to help the government fight COVID-19. He had assured transparency in the utilisation of the fund, which would be used only for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. Tamil Nadu Government Fixes Charges for Ambulances Carrying COVID-19 Patients, Violation of Orders Will Lead to Cancellation of Driving Licence

Of the total funds received, Rs 29.44 crore was obtained through online transaction and the remaining Rs 39.56 crore handed over directly to the Chief Minister and ministers.

Out of this, the government has allocated an amount of Rs 50 crore to procure life-saving drugs for treatment of COVID-19 patients and also to source liquid oxygen from other states.

A sum of Rs 25 crore was utilised to purchase Remdesivir and other medicines while Rs 25 crore was sanctioned to source containers required for transporting liquid oxygen from other states.

