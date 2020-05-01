Aarogya Setu App Download is Mandatory For Those Crossing Delhi-Gurugram Border Amid Restrictions Imposed During Lockdown, Check Guidelines

ACP Karan at Delhi-Gurugram Border (Photo Credits: ANI)

Gurugram, May 1: The Delhi-Gurugram border was sealed from Friday morning, just two days before the nationwide lockdown is scheduled to end. The Gurgaon administration has imposed stricter restrictions on the entry of people from outside the district. The order came into force from 10 am today. Certain guidelines are in place in order to execute the new order.

It is mandatory to download Aarogya Setu app for those who cross the border. Thermal scanning and arrangements of Rapid Testing will be done. According to an ANI update, ACP Karan Goyal informed that 24 hours videography will also be done at this check post. Delhi-Gurugram Border Sees Huge Queue of Vehicles as Movement Restrictions Come Into Effect From 10 AM Today.

Mandatory Download of Aarogya Setu App:

Those who cross the border need to download Aarogya Setu app mandatorily, their thermal scanning will also be done, arrangement of Rapid Testing is also being done. 24 hours videography will also be done at this check post: ACP Karan Goyal on Delhi-Gurugram border sealed

Exempted From Restrictions:

Movement of ambulances, cash vans, oil cylinders, the supply of gas, essential supplies, foodgrains, vegetable-fruits will not be stopped. Officers and employees of some ministries of central govt are exempt from the restriction. Media movement will also not be restricted and those with curfew passes will also be allowed to cross borders.

However, for those working in hospitals and living in Gurugram, arrangements have to made there itself(in Delhi). ACP Karan further informed that restrictions apply to Police too.

Here's the Order:

Gurugram District administration has issued notification for enforcing stricter measures through curbs on cross-movement across all borders of the district from 10 AM on 1st May 2020.

Earlier in the day, there were traffic jams at the Delhi-Gurugram borders as a large number of commuters were trying to cross the border before the seal came into effect. On Tuesday, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij had said “after Sonepat, the state is considering sealing borders in Gurugram and Faridabad districts with the national capital. The state is considering sealing all borders with Delhi, including those in Gurugram and Faridabad."

The number of coronavirus cases in India crossed the 35,000-mark, as per the first statistics released on Friday by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The death count, according to the government data, is 1,147. Delhi has recorded a total of 3515 cases and 59 people have died so far due to coronavirus.